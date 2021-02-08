Micro-Surgical Robot Market Skyrocketing CAGR of +14% CAGR is Flourishing Worldwide with  Stryker, Corindus Inc (Siemens Healthineers), Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Meerecompany, Smith & Nephew, Medrobotics corporation, Auris Health (Johnson & Johnson)

Micro-Surgical Robot Market size valued at USD 884 million in 2020 and is expected to witness more than +14% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Micro-Surgical robots are used to perform microsurgeries i.e. intracorporal and extracorporeal Surgical procedures. Robots can assist in performing complex surgical procedure in more flexible and precise manner which cannot be possible with conventional techniques. Micro- surgical robots perform minimally invasive surgical procedures with tiny incisions. The advantages of micro-surgical robots are, fewer complications, small scars, less blood loss and quicker recovery.

North America microsurgery robot market size was over USD 505 million in 2019 due to rising R&D funding for microsurgery robots along with increasing adoption of surgical robots in the region. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six in ten adults in the U.S. have chronic disorders.

Thus, surging cases of chronic disorders such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and others will surge the demand for microsurgery robots among the American population base. In addition, presence of well-known market players in North America providing microsurgery robot devices for better patient access as well as care will propel the regional industry growth.

Micro-Surgical Robot Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Stryker, Corindus Inc (Siemens Healthineers), Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Meerecompany, Smith & Nephew, Medrobotics corporation, Auris Health (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet, Titan Medical, TransEnterix Surgical

Micro-Surgical Robot Market, By Application:

Ophthalmology surgery

Cardiovascular surgery

Neurovascular surgery

Gastrointestinal surgery

Obstetrics and gynecology surgery

Urology surgery

Oncology surgery

ENT surgery

Reconstructive surgery

Micro anastomosis

Ureterorenoscopy

Others

Micro-Surgical Robot Market, By End-use

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Research institutes

Others

North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are some of the key regions that are being highlighted in the geographical segments. The growth drivers, limitations, and future prospects of this market have been discussed in the report, along with the prevalent trends this market is offering.

Application type, products, technology, end-users and some of the other segmentations that have been modeled and explained in depth. Also, the segments generating the highest market share and the one which is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the forthcoming years. This research report gives a clear picture of the Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market to give the readers better understanding of the market. Our in-depth analysis focusing on market dynamics; displays growth drivers, restrains, opportunities, and trends. The impact analysis helps in gathering information on the future development of the market.

