Micro Segmentation Technology Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2021-2028

Micro segmentation technology is a method of creating zones in data centers and cloud environments to isolate workloads from one another and secure them individually. One major benefit of micro segmentation is that it integrates security directly into a virtualized workload without requiring a hardware-based firewall. Policies can be synchronized with a virtual machine (VM), operating system (OS), or other virtual security targets. As a result, security models may be deployed deep inside a data center, using a virtualized, software-only approach.

Rise in demand for integrated data protection and workload isolation, growing cyber-attacks across the globe, and increasing awareness about benefits of micro segmentation technology such as reduced attack surface, improved lateral movement security, secured critical applications, and improved regulatory compliance posture majorly drive growth of the market. However, high cost of advanced security solutions and complex configuration hinders growth of the micro segmentation technology market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of cloud computing and strict data security standards and regulations across the globe is expected to create multiple opportunities for the micro segmentation technology market.

With the implementation of micro segmentation technology, the organizations will allow security team to gain greater infrastructure visibility and secure critical applications. It also helps to prevent consistent security across all the different platforms with delivering process level granularity which in turn helps align security policies with application logic. In addition to this, it also enables security policies which can be implemented in the data center and cloud consistently.One of the major challenges faced by small and medium enterprises is complex configuration of micro segmentation technology. In this, the network must first be ready to participate in the level of configuration.

