Micro Mobility Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.

Key players in the market include Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro mobility market on the basis of application, type, travel range, weight capacity, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Residential Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) 2-wheeler 3-wheeler Others

Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Up To 20 Km 20-40 Km More than 40 Km



Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Up to 100 Kg 100-250 Kg More than 250 Kg

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



