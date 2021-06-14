Micro-Location Technology Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2020 – 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Micro-Location Technology Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Micro-Location Technology industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Micro-Location Technology Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Rise in the demand and adoption of IoT and associated services will in turn create lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of micro-location technology market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the micro-location technology market will exhibit a CAGR of 20.3% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This means that the current market value will rise up to USD 77.26 billion by the year 2028.

Whether indoor out outdoor, micro-location technology can pinpoint location more precisely than GPS. This is the reason why it is being demanded more and more by industries such as automotive, transportation, healthcare, education and others. While GPS can locate geographical location only outdoors, a micro-location technology can do it in indoors as well. Micro-location technology uses connected technological solutions so as to determine the location of a person or an object from varying distances. To track the location, micro-location technology uses technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and beacon among others.

Rise in the demand for location analytics in the robotics field will fuel up the demand for micro-location technology. Lack of technologies, services, solutions or software to determine the precise location of a person, object or equipment in indoors will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. High return on investment portfolio will also act as an important investment making decision. High rate of adoption of location based mobile advertisement coupled with the rise in the adoption of asset management across a range of industries will further fuel up the demand for micro-location technology. Thus, rising internet penetration and use of smart phones will indirectly contribute to the rise in demand for micro-location technology.

High initial investment, operational cost and maintenance cost will dampen the micro-location technology market growth rate. Rising security and privacy concerns in asset management may slow down the micro-location technology market growth rate. Lack of interoperability and awareness will also act as a big time challenge for the market. Growing trend of e-commerce in retail sector will also restrain the market growth rate.

This micro-location technology market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on micro-location technology market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Micro-Location Technology Market Scope and Market Size

The micro-location technology market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the micro-location technology market is segmented into asset management and proximity marketing. Asset management segment is further sub-segmented into offering, technology and vertical. Offering is further bifurcated into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further dissected into tags/badges, readers/trackers/access points and others. Technology is further bifurcated into ultra-wideband (UWB), ultrasound, IR, RFID and others. Others is further bifurcated into magnetic, rubee, zigbee and Bluetooth low energy (BLE). Vertical is also bifurcated into industrial, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail and e-commerce, government, defence and public and others.

On the basis of end-user, the micro-location technology market is segmented into offering, technology and vertical. Offering is further bifurcated into hardware, software and services. Technology is further bifurcated into BLE, Wi-Fi and others. Vertical is also further bifurcated into retail and hospitality, sports and entertainment, transportation, healthcare, BFSI and others.

Micro-Location Technology Market Country Level Analysis

The micro-location technology market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the micro-location technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America holds the dominant position in terms of market share and market revenue. This is because of the prevalence of high rate of technology adoption. Asia-Pacific is projected to score the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in internet penetrations and need and demand for smart phones. Application of micro-location technology by various verticals in this region is further propelling the market growth.

The country section of the micro-location technology market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Micro-Location Technology Market Share Analysis

The micro-location technology market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the micro-location technology market.

The major players covered in the micro-location technology market report are Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, BlueCats Australia Pty Limited, Camco ©, CenTrak, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DECAWAVE, Estimote, Inc, Humatics Corporation, Kontakt.io, Redpine Signals, Inc., Sewio Networks, Siemens, UBISENSE, Visible Assets, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates., Trimble Inc., HERE, Ruckus Networks and Gimbal, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

