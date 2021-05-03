Micro-Lens Arrays Market Share, Applications, Key Players and Segment Forecasts by 2026| VIAVI Solutions, Edmund Optics, Thorlabs, LIMO (Focuslight), Holographix

“

Toronto, Canada: – Micro-lens arrays contain multiple lenses formed in a one-dimensional or two-dimensional array on a supporting substrate. If the individual lenses have circular apertures and are not allowed to overlap, they may be placed in a hexagonal array to obtain maximum coverage of the substrate. However, there will still be gaps between the lenses which can only be reduced by making the micro-lenses with non-circular apertures. With optical sensor arrays, tiny lens systems serve to focus and concentrate the light onto the photo-diode surface, instead of allowing it to fall on non-photosensitive areas of the pixel device. Fill-factor is the ratio of the active refracting area, i.e. that area which directs light to the photo-sensor, to the total contiguous area occupied by the micro-lens array.

The Micro-Lens Arrays Market is anticipated to reach USD 286 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR% of 8.4% from 2021-2025.

Major Market players of the Micro-Lens Arrays market: VIAVI Solutions, Edmund Optics, Thorlabs, LIMO (Focuslight), Holographix, Jenoptik, INGENERIC, PowerPhotonic, Holo/Or Ltd., AGC, Isuzu Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Axetris, NIL Technology, temicon, Nalux CO., LTD., Shanghai Optics, Wuxi OptonTech

The Global Micro-Lens Arrays Market research report covers various industry dynamics and tendencies that helps in the market growth.

The global Micro-Lens Arrays Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Aspherical Micro-Lens Arrays, Spherical Micro-Lens Arrays

Market Segmentation by Application:

Telecommunications and IT, Automotive Industry, Lighting and Energy, Medical Technology, Others

