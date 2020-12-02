Micro Lending Market Growth Projections 2027: Industry Outlook and Latest Trends

Micro lending is a type of financial service provided to people, who are looking to lend money to earn potentially high returns may fund borrowers who have no access to financial services such as banks or credit unions. The lending can be done to single microloans, and to diversify risk exposure, others invest across a portfolio of microloans. The services in the market are designed to become more affordable to poor and socially marginalized customers, households to have a wide variety of high-quality financial products and services, and to help them become self-sufficient.

The drivers to the market are mainly the growing small and medium enterprises and lower-income groups. Also, with growing potential of entrepreneurs, to bring in more businesses and to start from zero level with less capital support, becoming drivers to the micro lending market. As issuance for lending money from this segment is becoming higher in the market. The restraint to the market is, understanding that very small enterprises (VSEs), have nominal records, it is crucial that loan officers conduct a thorough financial analysis by developing financial statements from whatever information is available (account records, bank statements, invoices, and others).

The operational costs (mostly human resources-related) are much higher in micro lending whereas the amount of each loan is usually very low. Day-to-day money engagement to ensure that cash is available when needed, building long-term savings as poor people have very few opportunities to build up savings into large sums over the long term. Also, general purpose loans are the opportunity to the market, as demand for a huge amount cannot be met by savings alone.

Growth in interconnectivity results into one platform across the world, microlending has been facilitated by the rise of the internet. Microlending services are provided to people, who are prioritizing their savings to use by lending, while others find other ways to borrow online and transact as per the requirement. With the help of data, the credit rating of borrowers is assigned considering whether the borrower owns a home, repayment history, background of borrower, also participation in microloans as per the past data. Microlending banks and institutions help borrower to earn a better return through traditional savings or certificate of deposit. After lending, if the borrower is set as default, the lender can expect little or nothing to be recovered as the loan is not backed by any collateral. Owing to advancements in the technological infrastructure, the customers make online transactions and are involved in risk diversification, which is becoming a trend in the micro lending market. Growth in entrepreneurs, looking for financial support and stability, is available in the remotest regions of the country.

The micro lending market is segmented based on end-user, provider, and region. Based on end-user the market is divided group and individual, entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises [SMEs], and others. Based on provider, the market is categorized into banks and non-bank. Based on region, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the micro lending market include 51Give, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, BRAC, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Grameen Foundation, Jamii Bora, Kiva, MicroPlace, Prosper Marketplace, and Bank Raykat Indonesia. The other players are Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. Ltd., Bandhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd., Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd., BSS Microfinance Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Segments:

By End-user

Group and Individual

Entrepreneurs

Small and Medium Enterprises [SMEs]

Others

By Provider

Banks

Non-banks

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



