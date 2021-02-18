Micro Irrigation Systems Market Business Growth, Size and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast to 2027

Micro irrigation systems are essentially low pressure, low volume irrigation systems where small water quantities are directly applied above or below the soil surface in a tiny stream or discrete drop form. This is done through emitters placed along a water delivery line. A micro irrigation system can boost water efficiency by almost 90%, reduce energy consumption by 30%, and reduce fertiliser consumption by nearly 28%. This directly leads to an increase in farmers’ income by approximately 50% making the micro irrigation systems market very attractive indeed. Future Market Insights has conducted an in-depth study of the micro irrigation systems market in an upcoming report titled ‘Micro Irrigation Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027).’ As the name suggests, this is an assessment of the global micro irrigation systems market for a 10-year period from 2017-2027 that is complemented by the historical analysis for the four-year period immediately preceding it.

In a market as competitive as the micro irrigation systems market, you can expect the competition to be nipping at your heels as soon as you announce your intention to compete. Thus, it would be advisable to study your immediate rivals thoroughly before you take any long-term, strategic, business decisions. In the competitive dashboard, we have profiled the prominent players actively involved in the micro irrigation systems market and provided a brief overview, key financials, strategies adopted, and recent company developments. It becomes relatively easy for our readers to carry out a comprehensive competition SWOT analysis with all of the above pointers.

We have segmented the micro irrigation systems market into seven geographic regions for the purpose of this study. Every region has a distinct chapter in the report as this is extremely helpful for key stakeholders who seek to target only specific high-growth regions. The regional chapters focus on the regional drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. A PESTEL analysis goes a long way in providing a comprehensive picture along with the absolute dollar opportunity, BPS analysis, and Y-o-Y growth rates for the forecast period. The regional micro irrigation systems market forecast by system and end use follows the country analysis. Lastly, the micro irrigation systems market attractiveness analysis concludes this critical section of the micro irrigation systems market report.

The micro irrigation systems market report begins with the market introduction that comprises the definition and the taxonomy of the micro irrigation systems market. The definition has been mentioned for all segments and this section is apt for gaining a grassroots level understanding of the micro irrigation systems market.

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Taxonomy

System Type

Drip Irrigation

Micro/Mini Sprinkler Irrigation

Conventional Sprinkler Irrigation

Traditional Sprinklers

End Use Type

Small Farmers

Large Private & Corporate Farming

Government

Others (Residential Gardens, Green Houses, Plant Nurseries)

To enter a market such as the micro irrigation systems market, it is imperative to be aware of the global irrigation scenario. A vital chapter in the micro irrigation systems market report has broken down the irrigation scenario in terms of the global water stress situation, irrigation opportunities, equipped irrigation area, and the global penetration of micro irrigation systems and the total growth potential. If there is any segment that can claim to be the most important in the micro irrigation systems market report, it is this one.

One of a kind research methodology

Future Market Insights relies on a tried-and-tested research methodology devised in-house to prepare the micro irrigation systems market report. Our team of highly professional, diverse, and knowledgeable experts begin their analysis with extensive primary and secondary research. The second step is to prepare a list of key market players and a questionnaire to gather all the required information pertaining to the micro irrigation systems market. The information is then exhaustively scrutinised using advanced company tools to gain all the relevant qualitative and quantitative insights into the micro irrigation systems market.

We have included Porter’s Five Forces Analysis in our report on the micro irrigation systems market. We have talked at length about the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, the threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition expected in the micro irrigation systems market.

