Micro-Hospitals Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2021 to 2028 with Emerus Hospitals, SCL Health, Baylor Scott & White Saint Luke’s Health System, Dignity Health, Baylor Health Care System, and Christus Health

Micro-hospitals are small-scale inpatient facilities on two to three-story buildings built on 20,000 to 50,000-square foot spaces that offer a wide range of medical services in a small, neighborhood setting. Micro-hospitals, also known as neighborhood hospitals, have become a major part of the health care conversation in the last two years. In short, they’ve licensed hospitals that operate 24/7 in a fraction of the space of traditional acute care hospitals.

Micro-hospitals are gaining significant traction as these are targeting service gaps in ambulatory centers and free-standing emergency rooms such as the inability to provide short-term in-patient stay. Also, it has an edge over large-scale hospitals in few parameters such as low capital investment, the lesser time associated with the construction of micro-hospitals than large-scale hospitals, which is propelling the growth of the micro-hospitals market. Micro-hospitals offer patient-centric care, convenience (In terms of the number of services it offers), and fast access to facilities, as the number of patients are low in these.

Micro-Hospitals Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Emerus Hospitals, SCL Health, Baylor Scott & White Saint Luke’s Health System, Dignity Health, Baylor Health Care System, and Christus Health.

Micro-Hospitals Market By Facilities, market can be split into:

Physical therapy

Primary care

Rotating specialists

Surgery centers

On-site x-ray CT and ultrasound

Micro-Hospitals Market By End User, market can be split into:

International Tourists

Corporates

Individuals

The geographical segmentation is done on the basis of higher scope, the productivity of the healthcare sectors in various regions such as North America, Asia, China, Japan, Latin America, and India. The report is summarized with effective data about drivers, opportunities, and restraints, which promotes the growth of the businesses. This Micro-Hospitals Market report gives a snapshot of the competitive landscape across the world within the specific forecast period, i.e., the year 2021 to 2028.

It also gives detailed insights into the framework of various industries, policies, working methodologies, profiles of the companies, specifications of the products etc. This report focuses on the straightforward model of SWOT analysis, which helps in auditing the industries and gives the current status of the companies.

