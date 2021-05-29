Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2027

Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is valued approximately at USD 14.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) is the miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical element that includes devices and structures using the techniques of microfabrication. It includes sensors, and actuators used in wide range of application in industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, and others. The growing demand for smart consumer electronics and wearable devices and increasing adoption of automation in industries and homes are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: as per Statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and raised to 44.9% in 2020. Also, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China is the largest producer and exporter of consumer electronics (such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, and televisions) combinedly producing around 80% of these devices in the year 2018. As per the MIIT, China produced around 1.8 billion units of mobile phones, 300 million units of computers & laptops, and around 200 million units of televisions in 2018. Besides, the shipments of computers & laptops, televisions, and smartphones manufactured in China accounted for 20%, 20%, and 27.8% respectively of the global total in the year 2018. Moreover, according to Capgemini Digital Transformation Institute, 43% of the world, has operational smart factories, while 33% have formulated the smart factory initiative.

The remaining 8% are to adopt smart factories in the next 3-5 years. The increasing dependency on machines and robots over manual worker along with change in lifestyle enable the adoption of automation over the forecast period driving the market growth. Whereas, highly complex manufacturing process and demanding cycle time is the major factor restraining the growth of global Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing miniaturization and communication capabilities in automobiles.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Analog Devices, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Invensense, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Actuator Type:

Optical

Inkjet Head

Microfluidics

Radio Frequency (RF)

by Sensor Type:

Inertial

Pressure

Microphone

Environmental

Optical

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecom

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors