Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market registering a healthy CAGR of 11.10% in the forecast period of 20121-2026
Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 29.22 billion by 2026
Micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) is defined as miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements (i.e., devices and structures) that are made using the techniques of microfabrication. The efficient elements of MEMS are sensors, and actuators. It has its wide application in industrial, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and others
Global micro-electro-mechanical system (mems) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 29.22 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of MEMs in smartphones and portable electronics; the introduction of efficient, economical, and compact MEMS technology and its growing applications in many sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, defence and healthcare.
Market Drivers:
- High adoption in smartphones and portable electronics market
- Introduction of efficient, economic, and compact MEMS technology
- Increased demand for vehicles with enriched features drives the market for MEMS as they are used by manufacturers to upgrade the vehicles
- High demand in the automation industry due to its increased adoption in homes and industries
- The rising demand for sensors for Internet of Things devices is fuelling the growth of this market, as MEMS are used as sensor fusion in various technologies
- Strict government regulations for the automotive vertical
- The growth of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector is accelerating the growth of MEMS, as they are used in several medical devices for measuring blood pressure, respiratory disorder diagnostic equipment, and also laparoscopic devices
Market Restraints:
- Lack of standardization and technical awareness
- Extremely intricate manufacturing method and demanding cycle time
Segmentation : Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market
By Type
Sensor
Inertial Sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
Combo Sensor
Pressure Sensor
Microphone
Environmental Sensor
Optical Sensor
Microbolometer
Pir & Thermophile
Actuator
Inkjet Head
Optical MEMS
Microfluidic and Bio- Chips
RF MEMS
Accelerometer
Switch
Filter
Oscillator
By Application
Sensor
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Defense
Aerospace
Industrial
Healthcare
Telecom
By Geography
North America
S
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) market are Stmicroelectronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Bosch Limited, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Knowles Electronics, Llc., Canon Inc., Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Broadcom., Invensense, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Tdk Corporation., Ibm Corp., Elmos Semiconductor Ag, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Ams Ag., Goertek., On Semiconductor, Nxp Semiconductors., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation., TE Connectivity., Honeywell International Inc., Epson India Pvt Ltd., Aac Technologies, Rohm Semiconductor., Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Collins Aerospace, and Others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2018, TDK a manufacturing leader in the magnetic technology is to acquire Chirp Microsystems, Inc., a manufacturer of superior performance ultrasonic 3D-sensing solutions. With this acquisition, TDK would expand and enrich its existing product line and technology, advancing in sensors, including fingerprint sensor, MEMs and Piezoelectric transducer. TDK would soon become a pioneer in the ultrasonic MEMS sensors and solutions market
- In January 2018, AEM Holdings took over Finland based company, Afore Oy, which provides testing and handling MEMS solutions to manufacturers. With this deal, AEM expands its offerings of solutions, including MEMS testing solutions, thereby allowing it to expand to the highest growing sectors in technology such as IoT, mobile, robotics and autonomous driving
Competitive Analysis
Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market.
Major Highlights of Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market.
