Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)

Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into Micro EVs industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of Micro EVs industry in global market, Textron, Yamaha and Polaris are the leaders. In the other side, China suppliers such as Yogomo, Dojo and Shifeng have obvious large sales market share.Price and performance will be the attractive point for consumers. For the fierce competition, consolidation of Micro EVs industry is expected to appear.

A micro electric vehicle (EV) is a four-wheeled electric powered micro vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it usually has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

Byvin

Yamaha

CitEcar Electric Vehicles

Zheren

Renault

Polaris

Taiqi

Tangjun

Lichi

Kandi

Xinyuzhou

Garia

Shifeng

Eagle

GreenWheel EV

Textron

Baoya

Dojo

Yogomo

Fulu

Ingersoll Rand

APACHE

Incalu

Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) Market: Application Outlook

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Public Utilities

Global Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market: Type segments

Lead-acid Battery EVs

Lithium-ion Battery EVs

Global Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

