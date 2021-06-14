Micro Battery Market 2020-2027: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Trends

The research and analysis conducted in Micro Battery Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Micro Battery industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Micro Battery Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global micro battery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 820.81 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the adoption rate of the product from various end-use applications.

Micro battery can be defined as a miniature power source product that is generally shaped like a button, with its size ranging from 5-25 nm in its diameter and 1-6 nm in its height. The metal is generally utilized as the outermost covering of the product and covers the positive side of the battery. Its applications is generally seen in watches, small electronic devices, calculators, wearable devices, consumer electronics, smart cards, medical devices and various others.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in demand due to a surge of IoT technology in the various industries

Increasing utilization of the product from various medical devices

Increasing utilization of wearable devices globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market due to the utilization of micro batteries in these aforementioned devices

Light-weight, flexible and secure energy source of these products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complications/drawbacks in the technical applications of these batteries is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Requirement of large-scale financial investments for the establishment of production facilities for micro batteries; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Absence of any set standards regarding the manufacturing of these products; this factor is also expected to restrict the adoption rate

Segmentation: Global Micro Battery Market

By Components

Electrodes Cathode Anode

Electrolytes

Substrates

Current Collectors

Others

By Material Type

LR Alkaline

SR Silver Oxide

CR Lithium

Others

By Type

Thin Film Battery

Printed Battery

Solid State Chip Battery

By Rechargeability

Primary

Secondary

By Capacity

Below 10 mAh

10mAh-100mAh

Above 100mAh

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Smart Packaging

Smart Cards

Wearable Devices

Wireless Sensor Nodes

Others

By End-Users

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, ITEN announced that they had initiated the production of solid-state microbatteries at their facility situated in Lyon, France. The facility will be able to provide the capacity of 10 million components annually and is expected to increase by fivefold within the first few months. This extension of production facility is also set to double the workforce with the company by 2020

In September 2017, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of battery operations from Sony Corporation. This acquisition will enable Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to enhance their technological expertise and also enable them to increase their production capabilities by focusing on providing products & solutions to the energy market

Competitive Analysis

Global micro battery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global micro battery market are Cymbet; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; VARTA Microbattery GmbH – A COMPANY OF VARTA AG; SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.; Front Edge Technology, Inc.; Imprint Energy Inc; Ultralife Corporation; Blue Spark Technologies; ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.; PPBC; ITEN; Jenax Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; TDK Electronics AG; FULLRIVER Battery; NEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS; Maxell Worldwide; Renata SA; Seiko Instruments Inc.; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Energizer; Duracell Inc.; GPB International Limited; EVE Energy Co., Ltd. and Nanfu among others.

Major Highlights of Micro Battery market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Micro Battery market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Micro Battery market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Micro Battery market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

