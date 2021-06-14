Micro Battery Market 2020-2027: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Trends
Global micro battery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 820.81 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Global micro battery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 820.81 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the adoption rate of the product from various end-use applications.
Micro battery can be defined as a miniature power source product that is generally shaped like a button, with its size ranging from 5-25 nm in its diameter and 1-6 nm in its height. The metal is generally utilized as the outermost covering of the product and covers the positive side of the battery. Its applications is generally seen in watches, small electronic devices, calculators, wearable devices, consumer electronics, smart cards, medical devices and various others.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid rise in demand due to a surge of IoT technology in the various industries
- Increasing utilization of the product from various medical devices
- Increasing utilization of wearable devices globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market due to the utilization of micro batteries in these aforementioned devices
- Light-weight, flexible and secure energy source of these products is also expected to boost the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Complications/drawbacks in the technical applications of these batteries is expected to restrict the adoption rate
- Requirement of large-scale financial investments for the establishment of production facilities for micro batteries; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Absence of any set standards regarding the manufacturing of these products; this factor is also expected to restrict the adoption rate
Segmentation: Global Micro Battery Market
By Components
- Electrodes
- Cathode
- Anode
- Electrolytes
- Substrates
- Current Collectors
- Others
By Material Type
- LR Alkaline
- SR Silver Oxide
- CR Lithium
- Others
By Type
- Thin Film Battery
- Printed Battery
- Solid State Chip Battery
By Rechargeability
- Primary
- Secondary
By Capacity
- Below 10 mAh
- 10mAh-100mAh
- Above 100mAh
By Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Medical Devices
- Smart Packaging
- Smart Cards
- Wearable Devices
- Wireless Sensor Nodes
- Others
By End-Users
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, ITEN announced that they had initiated the production of solid-state microbatteries at their facility situated in Lyon, France. The facility will be able to provide the capacity of 10 million components annually and is expected to increase by fivefold within the first few months. This extension of production facility is also set to double the workforce with the company by 2020
- In September 2017, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of battery operations from Sony Corporation. This acquisition will enable Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to enhance their technological expertise and also enable them to increase their production capabilities by focusing on providing products & solutions to the energy market
Competitive Analysis
Global micro battery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global micro battery market are Cymbet; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; VARTA Microbattery GmbH – A COMPANY OF VARTA AG; SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.; Front Edge Technology, Inc.; Imprint Energy Inc; Ultralife Corporation; Blue Spark Technologies; ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.; PPBC; ITEN; Jenax Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; TDK Electronics AG; FULLRIVER Battery; NEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS; Maxell Worldwide; Renata SA; Seiko Instruments Inc.; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Energizer; Duracell Inc.; GPB International Limited; EVE Energy Co., Ltd. and Nanfu among others.
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed.
Major Highlights of Micro Battery market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Micro Battery market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Micro Battery market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Micro Battery market.
