Michigan woman accused of fatal hit-and-run off to Thailand

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities imagine a Michigan lady fled to Thailand to keep away from the results of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit school scholar on New 12 months’s Day.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, was charged Monday with a federal crime associated to her sudden one-way flight to Bangkok on Jan. 3.

Benjamin Kable, 22, was struck whereas strolling earlier than daybreak on an Oakland County street on Jan. 1. The Michigan State College scholar, who was house for the vacations, died on the scene.

A state cost of failing to cease at a severe accident was filed on Feb. 2.

“Howson, a United States citizen, is initially from Thailand and allegedly advised a detailed affiliate after the crash that she thought she killed any person and she or he was going again to Thailand,” FBI agent Matthew Schuff mentioned in a courtroom submitting.

“When inspired to show herself in to police, Howson allegedly said, ‘no cops, no cops,’” Schuff mentioned.

The U.S. and Thailand have an extradition treaty.

“I name on the Thai authorities to extradite her so we will maintain her accountable for her actions involving this younger man’s tragic dying,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard mentioned.