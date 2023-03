First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and former First Lady Michelle Obama ponder on the steps of the Capitol after Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017.Bill Clark/CQ Roll Resolve

Michelle Obama talked about she cried uncontrollably on Air Vitality One on Trump’s inauguration day.

Obama talked about she cried ensuing from “that’s how a complete bunch we had been holding it collectively for eight years.”

This was after the Obamas left the White Residence in 2017, on Trump’s inauguration day.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she cried uncontrollably when she boarded Air Vitality One for the final time on January 20, 2017.

In a clip in “Michelle Obama: The Delicate Podcast,” Obama described her experience on former President Donald Trump’s inauguration day. A preview audio clip from the podcast was launched on SoundCloud on Monday.

In a clip in "Michelle Obama: The Delicate Podcast," Obama described her experience on former President Donald Trump's inauguration day. A preview audio clip from the podcast was launched on SoundCloud on Monday.

"When these doorways shut, I cried for half-hour. Straight, uncontrollable sobbing, ensuing from that's how a complete bunch we had been holding it collectively for eight years," she talked about, describing what it was like boarding Air Vitality One for the final time at Joint Base Andrews.

Obama moreover talked about what it was like having to attend then-President-elect Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

"There have been tears, there was that emotion. Nonetheless then to sit on that stage and watch the number of what we represented on present — there was no fluctuate, there was no coloration on that stage," Obama talked about. "There was no reflection of the broader sense of America."

"And an extreme quantity of people took footage of me they usually moreover moreover moreover're like, 'You weren't in an fairly mood?' No, I was not! Nonetheless you wished to cope with it collectively, equal to you do for eight years," Obama added.

In July 2019, Obama talked about in an interview with CBS host Gayle King that having to attend Trump’s inauguration as truly truly one among many few of us of coloration there was “tons, emotionally.”

4 years after he took office, Trump turned truly truly one among many few presidents to skip his successor’s inauguration. He left the White Residence on the morning of January 20, 2021, on Marine One, to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Representatives for Obama did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

