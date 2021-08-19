Michael Keaton understood nothing when his Batman returned

Michael Keaton, best known for his role as Batman in the 1989 film of the same name, will put on his cloak and mask in the upcoming DC movie The Flash, slated for release in 2022, he didn’t understand when his character returned to DCEU.

The lightning: Keaton returns

Directed by Andrés Muschietti, The Flash met with little enthusiasm until news of the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman, believed dead after the Justice League, and Michael Keaton returned. In fact, the 69-year-old actor, who played the role of Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s two great films in the late 1980s, will play his role again in The Flash. Note that the last time the actor played the role of the Dark Knight in Batman, the Challenge that came out in 1992.

If the actor kept in touch with the superhero world during his role as the vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Sony’s upcoming Morbius, Keaton will be donning his vigilante mask more than 30 years after the Tim Burton films.

Keaton lost in the DCEU

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Keaton admitted that he initially didn’t understand the script and his character’s return to the DCEU:

“I must have read it more than three times before I thought, ‘Wait, how does this work?’ You must have explained it to me a couple of times. I’m not arrogant, I hope. Don’t say I’m too cool [pour ce genre de choses]. I’m stupid. There are many things that I am not aware of. I don’t know, I got it, but that was different. “

Batman: an iconic character

If Michael Keaton loved the scenario proposed by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, then all the more respect he has for his character, whom he also understands much better over time.

“What is really interesting is how much I could understand better [Batman] when I repeated it. I now understand it on a whole new level. I totally respect him and what people are trying to do. I never thought, “Oh, that’s just a stupid thing.” It wasn’t anything stupid when I was doing Batman. It has become a huge thing culturally. He’s an icon. So I have more respect for it, because what do I know about it? It’s important in the world and for people. It has to be honored and respected. Even I think, ‘Damn, this is huge’. “

The Flash therefore follows Barry Allen, who travels in time to prevent the murder of his mother Nora. But it inadvertently causes changes that lead to the creation of a multiverse.

Directed by Andrés Muschietti, The Flash will star in Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Sasha Calle. While you wait for the theatrical release in France on June 29, 2022, discover the new ultra-tech Flash costume that Ezra Miller will be wearing.