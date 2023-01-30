Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop within the deliberate biopic “Michael” to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Lionsgate introduced Jackson’s casting Monday for the movie being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother. He’s put out music of his personal; in 2019, he launched his debut single, “Bought Me Singing.” “Michael” will probably be Jackson’s appearing debut.

“I met Jaafar over two years in the past and was blown away by the best way he organically personifies the spirit and persona of Michael,” stated King in a press release. “It was one thing so highly effective that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he’s the one individual to tackle this function.”

On Instagram, Fuqua shared a black-and-white {photograph} of Jackson in character. Fuqua added in a press release that Jackson “has a pure skill to emulate Michael and such an important chemistry with the digital camera.”

On Twitter, Jackson stated he is “humbled and honored to carry my Uncle Michael’s story to life.”

“Michael” will probably be a licensed portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009. The movie, scripted by “Gladiator” and “The Aviator” screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the cooperation of the singer’s property.

“Jaafar embodies my son,” Katherine Jackson stated in a press release. “It’s so great to see him stick with it the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

“Michael” is to start capturing this yr.