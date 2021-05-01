Michael B. Jordan comments on Chadwick Boseman’s “loss” at the Oscars

The 93rd Academy Awards, an academy honoring excellence in the American and international film industry, took place on April 5, 2021. As every year in Los Angeles, the films released in 2020 were rewarded. However, some results were not for everyone.

Strong words from Michael B. Jordan

The 2021 Oscars honor diversity and Chloé Zhao is the first Chinese filmmaker, but also the second woman to win the Oscar for best director. But then comes the question of who is the best actor, and it is Anthony Hopkins who receives the famous statuette thanks to his performance in The Father. However, some internet users find it very difficult to accept the result, hoping that Chadwick Boseman will win his first and last Oscar this year.

In fact, the Black Panther actor who was also nominated unfortunately died of complications from colon cancer in mid-2020. Before leaving, the actor made his last film, The Blues of Ma Rainey, which earned him the Golden Globe for best actor in a dramatic film. The web then revolts without taking the victory from Anthony Hopkins because the memory of the Black Panther star is not honored.

Following Anthony Hopkins’ homage to Chadwick Boseman, it is Michael B. Jordan, interpreter of N’Jadaka, the sworn enemy of T’Challa, but above all a friend of Boseman, turn to speak and express his opinion. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

No reward will ever be able to confirm the legacy he left us. No victory can ever take anything away from the life it has influenced. Let us take care of what we can control, the gifts and blessings he has left us. Let’s take care of what he represents as a person. What he represents is far greater than anything we could have hoped for.

You will understand that according to Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman’s legacy has nothing to do with the posthumous rewards that could be attributed to him. According to him, nothing can reward the blessing and gift that Chadwick Boseman has left. Indeed, the actor has greatly inspired many children and teenagers through his roles, and even if he is no longer with us, his accomplishments and legacy will continue.

This legacy does not come from nowhere. In fact, Black Panther stands out from other superhero films for its portrayal of African and Afro-American culture. It’s also the first superhero film to be nominated for an Oscar for best picture in 2019. The Marvel film represents a futuristic Africa thanks to the fictional nation of Wakanda and also features a number of powerful characters.

However, if one can understand the emotions of Chadwick Boseman’s fans, one can be content with the fact that the Academy preferred to reward the performance rather than the drama and icon. The role of the academy is to reward, not to pay homage. As undeniable as Chadwick Boseman’s talent is, let’s see that Anthony Hopkins, already Oscar-winner for The Silence of the Lambs, is truly imperial and magnetic. If some could argue that Heath Ledger did indeed receive a posthumous Oscar for his performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight, he was given that award not as a tribute, but to put a finger on the excellence of his interpretation.