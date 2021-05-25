Mice Model Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

The global mice model market size is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data.

Market revenue growth is driven by key factor such as constantly increasing biomedical research in various developed as well as developing countries in the last few decades. Animal models, especially mice models, typically receive a significant share of research funding. This is a primary driver expected to support growth of the global mice model market.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Charles River, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., genOway, Janvier Labs, and Hera BioLabs.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

Segments Covered in the Report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of mice type, technology, use, application, end use, and region:

Mice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Inbred

Outbred

Knockout

Hybrid

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

CRISPR

Microinjection

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Others

Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Human

Veterinary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Research & Development

Infectious Disease

Immunological Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Genetic Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

Production and Quality Control

Academics

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Cosmetics

Others

Organizations

Government

Non-government

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

The report focuses on evaluation of the Mice Model market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Mice Model market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America

Canada U.S Mexico



Europe

Germany Italy U.K Rest of EU



Asia Pacific

India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Some Key Highlights in the Report:

On the basis of mice type, the global mice model market is segmented into inbred, outbred, knockout, hybrid, others. The inbred mice segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

On the basis of technology, the global mice model market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, others. In 2020, the microinjection segment accounted for the largest revenue share.

On the basis of use, the global mice model market is segmented into human and veterinary. In 2020, the veterinary segment accounted for the largest share of revenue.

In 2020, the academics segment accounted for the largest revenue share, among the application segments, owing to rising need for mice models in academic institutions.

In 2020, the academic and research institutes accounted for the largest revenue share, among the end use segments, owing to rising use of mice model in academic institutions.

In 2020, North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global mice model market, followed by Europe market in terms of revenue share.

Key Advantages of the Mice Model Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Mice Model market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

