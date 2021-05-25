Mice Model Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028
The global mice model market size is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data.
Market revenue growth is driven by key factor such as constantly increasing biomedical research in various developed as well as developing countries in the last few decades. Animal models, especially mice models, typically receive a significant share of research funding. This is a primary driver expected to support growth of the global mice model market.
The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
Charles River, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., genOway, Janvier Labs, and Hera BioLabs.
The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.
Segments Covered in the Report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of mice type, technology, use, application, end use, and region:
Mice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
- Inbred
- Outbred
- Knockout
- Hybrid
- Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
- CRISPR
- Microinjection
- Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
- Nuclear Transfer
- Others
Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
- Human
- Veterinary
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
- Research & Development
- Infectious Disease
- Immunological Diseases
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Diabetes
- Genetic Diseases
- Neurological Diseases
- Others
- Production and Quality Control
- Academics
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)
- Pharmaceutical
- Biotechnology
- Cosmetics
- Others
- Organizations
- Government
- Non-government
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CRO)
The report focuses on evaluation of the Mice Model market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Mice Model market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:
North America
-
- Canada
- U.S
- Mexico
Europe
-
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K
- Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
-
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
-
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- A.E
- Rest of MEA
To know more about the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mice-model-market
Some Key Highlights in the Report:
- On the basis of mice type, the global mice model market is segmented into inbred, outbred, knockout, hybrid, others. The inbred mice segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.
- On the basis of technology, the global mice model market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, others. In 2020, the microinjection segment accounted for the largest revenue share.
- On the basis of use, the global mice model market is segmented into human and veterinary. In 2020, the veterinary segment accounted for the largest share of revenue.
- In 2020, the academics segment accounted for the largest revenue share, among the application segments, owing to rising need for mice models in academic institutions.
- In 2020, the academic and research institutes accounted for the largest revenue share, among the end use segments, owing to rising use of mice model in academic institutions.
- In 2020, North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global mice model market, followed by Europe market in terms of revenue share.
Key Advantages of the Mice Model Market Report:
- Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Mice Model market
- Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors
- Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis
- Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth
- Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market
- Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market
