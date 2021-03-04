MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) Market 2021 Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027 | CAGR of 12.46%

The latest research report on MICE Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) Market is valued at USD 882.84 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1546.69 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.46% over the forecast period.Increasing development of diverse tourism offerings along with the government organizations’ support is likely to boost the market growth.

The regions covered in this Global MICE Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of global MICE market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for global MICE market are Capita Travel and Events, CWT Meetings & Events, IBTM Events, Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), ATPI, BCD Meetings and Events, Cievents, Freeman, Grass Roots Meetings and Events, Questex and others.

Increasing Number of Corporate Meetings and Events from the Business Sectors is Expected to Drive the Market Growth.

The demand for MICE is on the rise from the past few years, as business travel seems to be continually increasing along with the increase in number and size of corporate meetings and events. This has created the huge opportunity to expand the tourism services for the corporate world which is beneficial to the event planners, hotels and event spaces. Additionally, corporate travelers are choosing the MICE tours to promote their businesses which is a good combination of business activity and sightseeing relaxation. The MICE industry has been gaining importance over past few years, since meeting planners and travel agents are organizing the corporate incentive travel programs to reward the employees for reaching specific targets.

Mice industry has shown tremendous growth by about 15% to 20% during the last 5 years along with the created employment and foreign exchange for the country. Furthermore, the rapid innovation in advanced technologies including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, social media platforms and ad hoc apps have also gained a huge interest across the meeting and events industry which is also supplementing the market growth. However, one of the most challenging things in this sector is to maintain the service standards in accordance with intense competition in the tourism industry.

By Type:

Meetings

Incentives

Exhibitions

By Application:

Academic Field

Business Field

Political Field

Exhibitions

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

Chapter – Global MICE Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global MICE Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

Chapter – Global MICE Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global MICE Market Analysis: By Mat Type Chapter – Global MICE Market Analysis: By Applications Type Chapter – Global MICE Market Analysis: By End-Use Industry Chapter – Global MICE Market Analysis: By Manufacturer Chapter –MICE Market: Regional Analysis Chapter – Company Profiles

9.1. Questex

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. MICE Market Revenue (USD Million) and Market Share (%), 2014 – 2018

9.1.5. MICE Sales Market Share (%), 2014 – 2018

9.1.6. Business strategy

9.1.7. Recent developments

9.2. Questex

9.3. LLC

9.4. CWT Meetings & Events

9.5. IBTM Events

9.6. BCD Meetings and Events

9.7. Capital Travel and Events

9.8. CiEvents

9.9. Conference Care Ltd.

Continued…..

