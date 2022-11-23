Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities desire a man dropped at again to Oklahoma to face costs within the execution-style killings of 4 individuals at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida.

The suspect within the weekend killings, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by Miami Seashore police and dropped at the Miami-Dade County Detention Heart, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Tuesday.

He was arrested “after a automobile tag reader flagged (the) car he was driving,” the bureau mentioned. The suspect will probably be charged with homicide and taking pictures with intent to kill and faces extradition to Oklahoma.

OSBI additionally posted a photograph offered by U.S. Marshals of the person sitting shoeless on a curb, apparently together with his palms cuffed behind his again.

Authorities mentioned the victims — three males and one girl, all Chinese language residents — had been shot lifeless, “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property west of Hennessey, a city about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma Metropolis. A fifth sufferer who can be a Chinese language citizen was wounded and brought to an Oklahoma Metropolis hospital.

The victims had not but been recognized publicly, and officers had been nonetheless working to inform subsequent of kin, police mentioned.

Authorities had mentioned that they had a suspect in thoughts however had been withholding the identify in the intervening time to keep away from endangering others.

“The suspect was inside that constructing for a major period of time earlier than the executions started,” OSBI mentioned in a information launch earlier Tuesday. “Primarily based on the investigation up to now, this doesn’t seem like a random incident.”

OSBI Capt. Stan Florence mentioned that authorities believed the suspect knew the victims, who had been discovered lifeless Sunday evening.

“Do not know in the event that they’re associated, or in the event that they’re coworkers, however definitely these people had been, we consider, all conversant in one another,” Florence mentioned.

The deaths on the marijuana farm had been the third mass killing in Oklahoma in a bit over a month. On Oct. 27, six youngsters had been killed in a suspected murder-suicide within the Tulsa suburb of Damaged Arrow, and on Oct. 14, the our bodies of 4 males who’d gone lacking had been discovered dismembered in an Oklahoma river.

In accordance with a database run by The Related Press, USA Right now and Northeastern College, america has now had 40 mass killings to date this yr. In simply the previous week, six had been killed within the break room of a Walmart retailer in Virginia and 5 had been slain at a Colorado Springs homosexual nightclub. The database defines a mass killing as at the least 4 individuals killed, not together with the killer.

The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Workplace initially responded to a reported hostage state of affairs on the farm and requested assist from state authorities, Florence mentioned.

“There’s rather a lot to unravel with this case,” he added. “It’ll take some time for us to course of it.”

The case is being investigated as a quadruple murder. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Harmful Medicine Management can be investigating.

That company has focused legal rising and trafficking of marijuana for the black market in recent times. However company spokesman Mark Woodward mentioned Tuesday it was too quickly to say that was a spotlight of this investigation.

“It being a marijuana farm, clearly Oklahoma state legislation requires that they’ve a license from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and from us,” Woodward mentioned. “One of many issues we’re is, is it obtained legally or was it obtained by fraud? In order that’ll be a part of our investigation.”

Porsha Riley, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, mentioned there’s an energetic license for a medical marijuana develop enterprise on the location.

Not one of the 14 marijuana rising operations within the Hennessey space responded to e-mail inquiries from The Related Press, and officers wouldn’t determine which one operated on the web site of the shootings.

Oklahoma voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018, and the business shortly boomed due to an open-ended legislation that put in place fewer restrictions than in different states.

In March, voters will resolve whether or not to legalize leisure use of the drug.

Maryland and Missouri permitted leisure marijuana on this month’s midterm elections, bringing the entire quantity states that permit leisure use to 21. Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota voters rejected legalization proposals within the midterms.

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Related Press writers Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Adam Kealoha Causey in Dallas and Peter Orsi in Denver contributed.

