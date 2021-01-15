mHealth Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By 2027

mHealth Market report is a well composed research documentation offering a detailed synopsis in real time besides harping on other key developments in the historical timelines based on which futuristic investment decisions are harnessed. The report includes versatile data on technological leaps and other economical developments, followed by in-depth trend assessment.Latest 2021 version of Global mHealth Market study of Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand in depth analysis. mHealth Market By Product & Service (Connected medical devices, {mHealth solutions, Clinical Devices, Peak Flowmeters, Fetal Monitoring Devices} mHealth Applications {Healthcare Applications [General Health and Fitness Apps,Others] and Geographical Regions. This marketing report facilitates decision making on the basis of historic and forecast period (2027) and the drivers and restraints on the market.

The global mHealth market is expected to reach USD 278.12 billion by 2025, from USD 25.66 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global mHealth Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the mHealth market in the next 8 years. mHealth is also called as mobile health. It is a word used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. mHealth is the combination, distribution, and generation of health information through mobiles and wireless devices.It deals with the information which is shared between patients and providers. In the area of mHealth projects are operated to utilize the capability of mobile phones to gather data and transmit it quickly, cheaply, and relatively efficiently. Data that is related to the location and levels of particular diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, TB, Avian Flu can help medical and healthcare systems or ministries of other organizations to identify outbreaks and better target medical resources to regions of greatest needs.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

iHealth

LifeWatch AG

AT&T, Inc.

Vodafone

Apple Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Corporation

The universal mHealth market report makes businesses to use actionable data and make informed decisions.

mHealth market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for mHealth market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the mHealth market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

mHealth Market Country Level Analysis

Based on geography the global mHealth market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Global mHealth Market Scope and Market Size:-

The global mHealth market is segmented based on product & service and geographical segments.

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into connected medical devices, mhealth applications and mhealth services.

The connected medical devices segment is further segmented into mhealth solutions: consumer health devices, clinical devices, peak flowmeters, fetal monitoring devices, multi-parameter trackers, neurological monitoring devices, sleep apnea monitors and other connected medical devices that includes thermometers, coagulation monitors digital skin sensors, and fetal maternity monitors. The clinical devices segment is further sub sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices that are classified on the basis of blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, ECG monitors/heart rate monitors and pulse oximeters.

The mHealth applications market segment is further segmented into healthcare applications that are again classified into general health and fitness apps, chronic care management medication management and women’s health apps. The general health and fitness apps is further sub sub-segmented into health-tracking apps, obesity & weight management apps and fitness and nutrition apps. The chronic care management is classified into mental health and behavioral disorder management apps, diabetes management apps, blood pressure & ECG monitoring apps, cancer therapy management apps and other chronic care management apps (respiratory diseases and kidney disorders, infections management apps).

