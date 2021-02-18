mHealth Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | Bayer Healthcare., Boston Scientific Corporation

mHealth Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Stakeholders (Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players), and Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Key Segments Studied in the Global mHealth Market

The mHealth market accounted for $46,048 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $230,419 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Electronic health (eHealth) is defined as collection and storage of patient data on a computer. Furthermore, Mobile health (mHealth) is a branch of eHealth, which involves the use of mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets, wearable devices, personal digitals assistants (PDAs), and others to collect and store medical data. In addition, mHealth majorly involves the use of mobile and wireless technologies, which are deployed in monitoring and treatment of several acute and chronic disorders. Some of the other services, offered by the use of mHealth include, prevention of diseases, diagnosis of diseases, and wellness & healthcare system strengthening solutions. In addition, some of the clinical fields that use mHealth devices and services include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory, neurology, and others. Furthermore, some of the mHealth devices present in the market include blood glucose meter, BP monitors, pulse oximetry, neurological monitors, cardiac monitors, and others.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the mHealth market include rise in prevalence of lifestyle disorders. Furthermore, factors such as technological innovations, and favorable government initiatives also boost the growth of the mHealth market. In addition, integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, affordability of smartphones and rise in adoption of mHealth among medical professionals also boost the growth of the market.

However, weak reimbursement coverage associated with mHealth and lack of technological awareness among the aging population hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, lucrative growth potential offered by untapped market of developing economies offers a lucrative opportunity for the mHealth market.

The global mHealth market is segmented on the basis of device, service, stakeholder, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By device, the market is divided into blood glucose meter, BP monitors, pulse oximetry, neurological monitors, cardiac monitors, apnea & sleep monitors, wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters, and others. By service, it is classified into prevention, diagnostic services, monitoring services, treatment, and wellness & healthcare system strengthening solutions. By stakeholder, it is divided into mobile operators, device vendors, healthcare providers, and Application & Content Players. By application, it is classified into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, neurology diseases, and others. By region, the mHealth market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, rest of Middle East), and Latin America & Africa.

Major players operating in the market include Bayer Healthcare., Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Omron Corporation, Samsung Group, and Sanofi.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global mHealth market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

– By Type

o mHealth Devices

o Blood Glucose Meters

o BP Monitors

o Pulse Oximetry

o Neurological Monitors

o Cardiac Monitors

o Apnea & Sleep Monitors

o Wearable Fitness Sensor Device & Heart Rate Meters

o Others

o mHealth Services

o Prevention

o Diagnostic Services

o Monitoring Services

o Treatment

o Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

– By Stakeholders

o Mobile Operators

o Device Vendors

o Healthcare Providers

o Application & Content Players

– By Application

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Diabetes

o Respiratory Diseases

o Neurological Diseases

o Others

List of key players profiled in the report

– Bayer Healthcare

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Dexcom, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Masimo Corporation

– Medtronic plc

– Omron Corporation

– Samsung Group

– Sanofi

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

– SoftServe, Inc.,

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.

Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Supply chain challenges.

Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints, and

Market Competition

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?

What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

Key Points Covered in mHealth Market Report:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.2.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.3.Research methodology

1.3.1.Primary research

1.3.2.Secondary research

1.3.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Top player positioning

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Key forces shaping mHealth industry/Market (mHealth devices)

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1.Rise in prevalence of lifestyle disorders across the globe

3.4.1.2.Favorable governmental initiatives

3.4.1.3.Affordability of smartphones

3.4.1.4.Cost and convenience factors

3.4.2.Restraint

3.4.2.1.Concerns related to ensuring regulatory compliance

3.4.3.Opportunities

3.4.3.1.High growth potential in developing countries

3.4.4.Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4:MHEALTH MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1.Overview

4.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.mHealth Devices

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1.Blood Glucose Meter

4.2.2.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2.BP Monitors

4.2.2.2.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.2.3.Pulse Oximetry

4.2.2.3.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.2.4.Neurological Monitors

4.2.2.4.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.2.5.Cardiac Monitors

4.2.2.5.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.2.6.Apnea & Sleep Monitors

4.2.2.6.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.2.7.Wearable Fitness Sensor Device & Heart Rate Meters

4.2.2.7.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.2.8.Others

4.2.2.8.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.3.Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.Market analysis, by country

4.3.mHealth Services

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1.Prevention Services

4.3.2.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.3.2.2.Diagnostic Services

4.3.2.2.1.Market size and forecast

4.3.2.3.Monitoring Services

4.3.2.3.1.Market size and forecast

4.3.2.4.Treatment Services

4.3.2.4.1.Market size and forecast

4.3.2.5.Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

4.3.2.5.1.Market size and forecast

4.3.3.Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5:MHEALTH MARKET, BY STAKEHOLDERS

5.1.Overview

5.1.1.Market size and forecast

5.2.Mobile operator

5.2.1.Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2.Market analysis by country

5.3.Device Vendors

5.3.1.Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2.Market analysis by country

5.4.Healthcare Providers

5.4.1.Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2.Market analysis by country

5.5.Application and Content Players

5.5.1.Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6:MHEALTH MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1.Overview

6.1.1.Market size and forecast

6.2.Cardiovascular Diseases

6.2.1.Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2.Market analysis by country

6.3.Diabetes

6.3.1.Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2.Market analysis by country

6.4.Respiratory Diseases

6.4.1.Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2.Market analysis by country

6.5.Neurology Diseases

6.5.1.Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.2.Market analysis by country

6.6.Others

6.6.1.Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.2.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7:MHEALTH MARKET, BY REGION

7.1.Overview

7.1.1.Market size and forecast

7.2.North America

7.2.1.Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2.Market analysis by country

7.2.2.1.U.S.

7.2.2.1.1.U.S. market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.1.1.1.U.S. mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.1.1.2.U.S. mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.1.2.U.S. market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.2.2.1.3.U.S. market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.2.Canada

7.2.2.2.1.Canada market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.2.1.1.Canada mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.2.1.2.Canada mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.2.2.Canada market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.2.2.2.3.Canada market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.3.Mexico

7.2.2.3.1.Mexico market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.3.1.1.Mexico mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.3.1.2.Mexico mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.3.2.Mexico market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.2.2.3.3.Mexico market size and forecast, by application

7.2.3.North America market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3.1.North America mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3.2.North America mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.2.4.North America market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.2.5.North America market size and forecast, by application

7.3.Europe

7.3.1.Key market trends and opportunities

7.3.2.Market analysis by country

7.3.2.1.Germany

7.3.2.1.1.Germany market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.1.1.1.Germany mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.1.1.2.Germany mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.1.2.Germany market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.3.2.1.3.Germany market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.2.France

7.3.2.2.1.France market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.2.1.1.France mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.2.1.2.France mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.2.2.France market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.3.2.2.3.France market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.3.UK

7.3.2.3.1.UK market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.3.1.1.UK mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.3.1.2.UK mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.3.2.UK market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.3.2.3.3.UK market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.4.Italy

7.3.2.4.1.Italy market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.4.1.1.Italy mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.4.1.2.Italy mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.4.2.Italy market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.3.2.4.3.Italy market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.5.Russia

7.3.2.5.1.Russia market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.5.1.1.Russia mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.5.1.2.Russia mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.5.2.Russia market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.3.2.5.3.Russia market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.6.Rest of Europe

7.3.2.6.1.Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.6.1.1.Rest of Europe mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.6.1.2.Rest of Europe mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.6.2.Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.3.2.6.3.Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.Europe market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3.1.Europe mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3.2.Europe mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.3.4.Europe market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.3.5.Europe market size and forecast, by application

7.4.Asia-Pacific

7.4.1.Key market trends and opportunities

7.4.2.Market analysis by country

7.4.2.1.Japan

7.4.2.1.1.Japan market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.1.1.1.Japan mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.1.1.2.Japan mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.1.2.Japan market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.4.2.1.3.Japan market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.2.China

7.4.2.2.1.China market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.2.1.1.China mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.2.1.2.China mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.2.2.China market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.4.2.2.3.China market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.3.Australia

7.4.2.3.1.Australia market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.3.1.1.Australia mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.3.1.2.Australia mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.3.2.Australia market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.4.2.3.3.Australia market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.4.India

7.4.2.4.1.India market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.4.1.1.India mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.4.1.2.India mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.4.2.India market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.4.2.4.3.India market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.5.Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.2.5.1.Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.5.1.1.Rest of Asia-Pacific mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.5.1.2.Rest of Asia-Pacific mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.5.2.Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.4.2.5.3.Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

7.4.3.Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3.1.Asia-Pacific mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3.2.Asia-Pacific mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.4.4.Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.4.5.Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

7.5.Middle East

7.5.1.Key market trends and opportunities

7.5.2.Market analysis by country

7.5.2.1.Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.1.1.Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.1.1.1.Saudi Arabia mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.1.1.2.Saudi Arabia mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.1.2.Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.5.2.1.3.Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.2.Kuwait

7.5.2.2.1.Kuwait market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.2.1.1.Kuwait mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.2.1.2.Kuwait mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.2.2.Kuwait market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.5.2.2.3.Kuwait market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.3.UAE

7.5.2.3.1.UAE market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.3.1.1.UAE mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.3.1.2.UAE mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.3.2.UAE market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.5.2.3.3.UAE market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.4.Qatar

7.5.2.4.1.Qatar market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.4.1.1.Qatar mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.4.1.2.Qatar mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.4.2.Qatar market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.5.2.4.3.Qatar market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.5.Bahrain

7.5.2.5.1.Bahrain market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.5.1.1.Bahrain mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.5.1.2.Bahrain mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.5.2.Bahrain market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.5.2.5.3.Bahrain market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.6.Oman

7.5.2.6.1.Oman market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.6.1.1.Oman mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.6.1.2.Oman mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.6.2.Oman market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.5.2.6.3.Oman market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.7.Rest of Middle East

7.5.2.7.1.Rest of Middle East market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.7.1.1.Rest of Middle East mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.7.1.2.Rest of Middle East mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.7.2.Rest of Middle East market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.5.2.7.3.Rest of Middle East market size and forecast, by application

7.5.3.Middle East market size and forecast, by type

7.5.3.1.Middle East mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.5.3.2.Middle East mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.5.4.Middle East market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.5.5.Middle East market size and forecast, by application

7.6.Latin America & Africa

7.6.1.Key market trends and opportunities

7.6.2.Market analysis by country

7.6.2.1.Latin America

7.6.2.1.1.Latin America market size and forecast, by type

7.6.2.1.1.1.Latin America mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.6.2.1.1.2.Latin America mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.6.2.1.2.Latin America market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.6.2.1.3.Latin America market size and forecast, by application

7.6.2.2.Africa

7.6.2.2.1.Africa market size and forecast, by type

7.6.2.2.1.1.Africa mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.6.2.2.1.2.Africa mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.6.2.2.2.Africa market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.6.2.2.3.Africa market size and forecast, by application

7.6.3.Latin America & Africa market size and forecast, by type

7.6.3.1.Latin America & Africa mHealth devices market size and forecast, by type

7.6.3.2.Latin America & Africa mHealth services market size and forecast, by type

7.6.4.Latin America & Africa market size and forecast, by stakeholders

7.6.5.Latin America & Africa market size and forecast, by application

CHAPTER 8:COMPANY PROFILES

8.1.BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

8.1.1.Company overview

8.1.2.Company snapshot

8.1.3.Operating business segments

8.1.4.Product Portfolio

8.1.5.Business performance

8.2.DEXCOM, INC.

8.2.1.Company overview

8.2.2.Company snapshot

8.2.3.Operating business segments

8.2.4.Product Portfolio

8.2.5.Business performance

8.2.6.Key strategic moves and developments

8.3.FITBIT, INC. (TWINE HEALTH, INC.)

8.3.1.Company overview

8.3.2.Company snapshot

8.3.3.Operating business segments

8.3.4.Product portfolio

8.3.5.Business performance

8.3.6.Key strategic moves and developments

8.4.KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS)

8.4.1.Company overview

8.4.2.Company snapshot

8.4.3.Operating business segments

8.4.4.Product portfolio

8.4.5.Business performance

8.4.6.Key strategic moves and developments

8.5.LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.

8.5.1.Company overview

8.5.2.Company snapshot

8.5.3.Operating business segments

8.5.4.Product portfolio

8.5.5.Key strategic moves and developments

8.6.MEDTRONIC PLC.

8.6.1.Company overview

8.6.2.Company snapshot

8.6.3.Operating business segments

8.6.4.Product portfolio

8.6.5.Business performance

8.6.6.Key strategic moves and developments

8.7.OMADA HEALTH, INC.

8.7.1.Company overview

8.7.2.Company snapshot

8.7.3.Operating business segments

8.7.4.Product portfolio

8.7.5.Key strategic moves and developments

8.8.OMRON CORPORATION (OMRON HEALTHCARE, INC.)

8.8.1.Company overview

8.8.2.Company snapshot

8.8.3.Operating business segments

8.8.4.Product portfolio

8.8.5.Business performance

8.8.6.Key strategic moves and developments

8.9.SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

8.9.1.Company overview

8.9.2.Company snapshot

8.9.3.Operating business segments

8.9.4.Product portfolio

8.9.5.Business performance

8.10.WELLDOC, INC.

8.10.1.Company overview

8.10.2.Company snapshot

8.10.3.Operating business segments

8.10.4.Product portfolio

8.10.5.Key strategic moves and developments

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

