Mexico’s Supreme Court Rejects AMLO-Backed Election Changes

Mexico’s highest courtroom on Thursday struck down a key piece of a sweeping electoral invoice backed by the president that may have undermined the company that oversees the nation’s vote, and that helped shift the nation away from single-party rule.

The ruling by the Supreme Court docket is a serious blow to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has argued that the plan would make elections extra environment friendly, save thousands and thousands of {dollars} and permit Mexicans residing overseas to vote on-line.

The election measures had been handed early this 12 months by Congress, which is managed by the president’s social gathering, and would have utilized to subsequent 12 months’s presidential race. Although Mr. López Obrador is barred from searching for re-election, his social gathering’s chosen candidate will almost certainly be a heavy favourite.

The invoice would have slashed the Nationwide Electoral Institute’s work pressure, decreased its autonomy and curbed its energy to punish politicians for violating election legal guidelines. Civil liberty teams stated the measures would have hobbled a key pillar of Mexican democracy.