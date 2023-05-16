Mexico’s Lavish Presidential Plane Arrives at Its New Home in Tajikistan

A aircraft that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, as soon as described as an “insult to the folks” arrived in Tajikistan on Monday, he mentioned, finishing the sale of the jet to that nation’s authorities and delivering on a marketing campaign promise to put off it.

Since he was elected in 2018, Mr. López Obrador, often called AMLO, has struggled to discover a purchaser for the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was ordered by former president Felipe Calderón and utilized by his successor, Enrique Peña Nieto.

“I don’t know why they purchased such a big aircraft,” Mr. López Obrador mentioned in Spanish at a information convention on Monday.

Through the years, Mr. López Obrador mentioned he had provided to promote it to former President Donald Trump, President Biden and Vice President Harris. At one level, Mr. López Obrador tried to raffle off the aircraft, which got here with many facilities, together with a treadmill.