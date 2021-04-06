Mexico Service Station Retailing Market Report- Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025

ReportsnReports added Mexico Service Station Retailing Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Mexico Service Station Retailing Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Mexico Service Station Retailing Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4154748

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Pemex

OxxoGas

BP

G500

Grupoeco

Orsan

TOTAL

Nexum

Lodemo

Ruta Gasolinera

Hidrosina

Petro-7

Fullgas

Gasmart

Mexico Service Station Retailing to 2024 is a Sector Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the Mexican service stations market, with fuel values along with volumes up to 2019 actual year and forecasted up to 2024. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the service stations market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from GlobalDatas service station retail databases. Breakdown of the Major fuel retailers shop, car wash, foodservice sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares. Major competitor analysis by country

In 2019, the market leader in terms of fuel volume was Pemex, followed by Oxxogas and BP

Scope of this Report-

– The total number of service stations in Mexico decreased by 4.8% and fell to 11,843 sites in 2019 from 12,440 in 2018. Pemex had the highest number of service stations in Mexico, with 8,593 stations in 2019. Volume sales of petrol increased in 2019 by 1.9% and reached 37,708.9 million liters. Diesel consumption increased by 2.7% and reached 15,462.5 million liters

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify who are the top players in Mexico and how many fuel, foodservice, shops & car wash outlets they have.

– Plan effective market strategies by uncovering market share and average throughput per site of the top players in the market across Fuel, Car Wash, Covenience and Foddservice categories.

– Understand how the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes.

– Identify what strategies the key players have across their fuel and non- fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, promotions, partnerships and suppliers used

Single User License: US $ 2295

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4154748

Table of Contents

Mexico Service Station Market Overview

Market Size Service Station

Market Forecast Service Station

Fuel Retailer Profiles

Methodology

Market Definition