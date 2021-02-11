Mexico Ride Hailing Market Global Competition and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026| Uber Mexico, Didi Chuxing, Cabify (Easy Taxi), BEAT, BlaBlaCar

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Mexico Ride Hailing Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Mexico Ride Hailing investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Mexican ride-hailing market is expected to register a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Mexico Ride Hailing Market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Uber Mexico, Didi Chuxing, Cabify (Easy Taxi), BEAT, BlaBlaCar Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– In March 2020, Didi Taxi launched in Oaxaca, Mexico. The ride-hailing platform from China has partnered up with Oaxacas taxi drivers to launch Didi Taxi jointly.

– In October 2019, Uber Technologies Inc. announced an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Cornershop, a leading online grocery provider in Chile, Mexico, and more recently in Peru and Toronto. The investment is expected to close in early 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

Scope of the Report:

Ride-hailing platforms increase their value when they attract new platform users and deepens engagement with existing platform users. Both dynamics grow the network scale and liquidity, which further increases the value of the platform to existing drivers and users due to benefits such as route traceability, real-time verification of the drivers location and approach, and the use of electronic payments.

– Reduced taxi fare and ease of booking through mobile apps are the major factors that have driven the online booking of a taxi to capture a major share in the region. With the advent of e-hailing taxi applications, such as Uber, ride-hailing has been one of the game-changing innovations of the transportation sector.

– The increasing need for personal mobility in the wake of rising urbanization and fall in car ownership is driving the demand for ride-sharing. Some of the other factors that would have a positive impact on the market are rising concerns regarding air pollution levels and growing investments by several major players in the market, such as Uber and Didi Chuxing.

Key Market Trends:

Internet and Smartphone Penetration is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The increasing adoption of smartphones embedded with GPS, linked with the availability of digital road maps through APIs, offered the essential supporting facilities such as navigation and tracking for ride-sharing services. The factor in the Mexico ride-sharing market includes the development of shared mobility services, such as Uber, Didi Chuxing, and Cabify (Easy Taxi), which are increasingly adopting in established transportation business patterns across the region.

– Similarly, the increasing volume of transactions made through these digital platforms provided by the shared mobility service companies has been on an upward trend since its launch. In 2019, 71% of Internet users (59.6 million) in Mexico made purchases or paid for services through an application or website, 2.1% more than last year. This will have a positive impact on Mexico ride-hailing market in the future.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Mexico Ride Hailing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Mexico Ride Hailing Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

