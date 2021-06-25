Mexico Ride Hailing Market 2021 Expected with Huge Growth and Business Outlook – Uber Mexico, Didi Chuxing, Cabify (Easy Taxi), BEAT, BlaBlaCar 

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Mexico Ride Hailing Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Ride Hailing investments from 2021 to 2026. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Mexican ride-hailing market is expected to register a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Market Overview:

Ride-hailing platforms increase their value when they attract new platform users and deepens engagement with existing platform users. Both dynamics grow the network scale and liquidity, which further increases the value of the platform to existing drivers and users due to benefits such as route traceability, real-time verification of the driver’s location and approach, and the use of electronic payments.

– Reduced taxi fare and ease of booking through mobile apps are the major factors that have driven the online booking of a taxi to capture a major share in the region. With the advent of e-hailing taxi applications, such as Uber, ride-hailing has been one of the game-changing innovations of the transportation sector.

– The increasing need for personal mobility in the wake of rising urbanization and fall in car ownership is driving the demand for ride-sharing. Some of the other factors that would have a positive impact on the market are rising concerns regarding air pollution levels and growing investments by several major players in the market, such as Uber and Didi Chuxing.

– After the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and staying home are expected to affect the ride-sharing industry in the region, as most of the peoples are advised to stay at home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, which has impacted the use of cabs and taxis across the region, further affecting the ride-sharing industry. Various ride sharing providers and drivers are facing a loss of income as a result of reducing demand for ride shares during the COVID-19 quarantine period.

Mexico Ride Hailing includes Market Analysis Report Top Companies are: Uber Mexico, Didi Chuxing, Cabify (Easy Taxi), BEAT, BlaBlaCar have their own company profiles, growth phases, and market development opportunities. This report provides the latest industry details related to industry events, import/export scenarios, and market share.

Industry News and Update:

– In March 2020, Didi Taxi launched in Oaxaca, Mexico. The ride-hailing platform from China has partnered up with Oaxaca’s taxi drivers to launch Didi Taxi jointly.

– In October 2019, Uber Technologies Inc. announced an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Cornershop, a leading online grocery provider in Chile, Mexico, and more recently in Peru and Toronto. The investment is expected to close in early 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

Key Market Trends:

Internet and Smartphone Penetration is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The increasing adoption of smartphones embedded with GPS, linked with the availability of digital road maps through APIs, offered the essential supporting facilities such as navigation and tracking for ride-sharing services. The factor in the Mexico ride-sharing market includes the development of shared mobility services, such as Uber, Didi Chuxing, and Cabify (Easy Taxi), which are increasingly adopting in established transportation business patterns across the region.

– Similarly, the increasing volume of transactions made through these digital platforms provided by the shared mobility service companies has been on an upward trend since its launch. In 2019, 71% of Internet users (59.6 million) in Mexico made purchases or paid for services through an application or website, 2.1% more than last year. This will have a positive impact on Mexico ride-hailing market in the future.

– Moreover, Companies operating in this market are offering consumer-centric mobile platforms as well as various vehicle options in order to cater to a larger customer base. For instance, Cabify, a private taxi platform similar to Uber, Didi, and Lyft, will be offering more transportation options in Mexico in the near future. Cabify has broken ground in all the capitals of Latin America, and with their new merger announcement, will continue to expand. Cabify, Easy Taxi, and Movo are combining resources to offer transportation on scooters, public and private taxis. Such approaches will create more opportunities for the ride-hailing market in the region.

– However, the market faces tough competition from an increasing trend of EV’s in the region. Although an increase of 33% was observed in the number of EV sold out in Mexico when compared with the last year, which is still below 1% (0.7%) in relation to the entire automotive market. This might further gain more market share as compared to ride-hailing.

Top Line Market Forecast:

– Both Regional and Mexico sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions.

– The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

