Mexico Retail Sector Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025

The Mexico Retail Sector Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Retail Sector market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Retail Sector data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Mexican retail sector is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% by 2024. The market is segmented by product category, distribution channel, and market dynamics.

Market Overview:

Mexico stands out as one of the key markets, and is doing so through sustained evolution and slow but steady growth in many dimensions.

The retail and consumer sector is one industry that has the potential to exceed Mexico’s average national future growth. This will be driven by a combination of economic and socio-demographic trends, offerings, and business models to appeal to Mexican consumers.

The retail and consumer sector reflects the opportunities emerging from the duality of the Mexican economy, better than any other sector.

Modern format retail stores and multinational franchises, such as Walmart and Starbucks, are constantly growing and developing, alongside the resilient traditional changarros’ and adapted concepts, such as OXXO and Farmacias Similares.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Mexican retail sector, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview, is covered in the report .

Key Market Trends:

High Disposable Income and High Retail Growth

Despite a complex social situation in which criminal undertones color everyday life, Mexico’s recent economic upturn has generated a sense of optimism among consumers.

With disposable incomes rising, Mexicans are more willing to invest in themselves, be it on clothing, health, or beauty products. Mexican consumers are spending most of their money across a smaller number of categories, and are looking to turn their aspirations of success into reality by spending more on beauty and personal care products. In Mexican culture, well-known, established brands are seen as reliable and trustworthy.

Many in-country retailers are set to continue their expansion, targeting smaller cities with the potential to grow, due to a lower presence of retail outlets per inhabitant.

From 2012-2016, the average growth of traditional trade has been increasing from 5%-10%, representing a higher percentage of sales and a growing trend in the retailing industry.

Mexico has a fragmented and competitive environment due to the relevance of traditional formats and small independent retailers across all channels.

Leading players are set to increase their geographical footprints throughout the country, by increasing the number of operating outlets.

High Growth of Apparel and Accessories in Mexico

The Mexican fashion industry reached its highest production levels by the mid of 2018, even under challenging circumstances, with 50 of the most internationally renowned brands selling in the country. The challenge is to maintain or expand this production.

Revenue in the apparel market is expected to grow annually at 7.1% by 2024.

In the apparels sector, the women’s and girls’ apparels segment holds the largest share.

The expansion of the middle class, with young working consumers who follow trends and growth of cities, is contributing to the increasing number of shopping centers. Mexicans like to spend their free time at shopping centers, regardless of their social status.

Over the last couple of years of the review period, the apparel and footwear industry saw the entrance of international brands. Fast-fashion stood to be a critical factor behind this change.

E-commerce in Mexico is booming, bringing new growth opportunities for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

