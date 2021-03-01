Mexico Oil And Gas Upstream Market 2021 with (COVID-19) Impact Analysis, Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Mexico Oil And Gas Upstream market in its latest report titled, “Mexico Oil And Gas Upstream Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Asia-Pacific dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Mexico’s oil and gas upstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Mexico Oil And Gas Upstream Market: Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, Repsol SA, and Premier Oil PLC., and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Offshore Segment to Dominate the Market

– Mexico has significant oil and gas reserves. In 2018, Mexico’s oil production was 1.8 million barrels per day. The potential hydrocarbon resources in the country are located in shallow water, deep water, and onshore fields. There are 183 blocks, made up of exploration of 109 blocks, extraction of 60 blocks, and Pemex farm-outs of 14 blocks, with total estimated prospective resources of 19,945 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

– In the offshore segment, most crude oil reserves are found in the Campeche basin (Gulf of Mexico). The deep-water area of the Gulf is home to significant undeveloped hydrocarbon resources. The oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has an average of 104,000 barrels per day added annually.

– In 2019, Chevron Corp. has sanctioned the Anchor project in deep-water United States Gulf of Mexico. The planned facility has a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The total potentially recoverable oil-equivalent resources for Anchor are estimated to exceed 440 million barrels.

– Hence, offshore oilfields are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Foreign Investments to Drive the Market

– Mexico’s oil and gas market has generated a wave of foreign investment in the upstream sector. Committed investment in exploration and production in the country surpassed USD 161 billion in early 2018.

– Foreign investments permit international energy companies to operate in Mexico and include provisions for competitive production sharing contracts and licenses to increase the demand for technology and technical expertise for the development of upstream deepwater and shale oil and gas fields.

– Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Jaguar, Total SA, Eni, Sierra Oil and Gas, Sun God Energy, Repsol SA, Qatar Petroleum, and Premier Oil PLC have secured blocks to explore and produce oil and gas from shallow water, deep-water, onshore and unconventional resources. Notably, deep-water has received the most investment in 2018.

– Australia’s BHP has started exploration drilling in Trion, the deep-water offshore block in the Gulf, in late 2018.

– Hence, with an increase in foreign investments, the Mexico oil and gas upstream market is expected to be driven during the forecast period.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

