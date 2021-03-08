Mexico LED Lighting Market 2021 Business Scenario –Acuity Brands, Inc., Signify Holdings BV, General Electric Company, DialightÊPLCÊ

The Mexico LED Lighting Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Mexico LED lighting market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355910/mexico-led-lighting-market-growth-trends-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Mexico LED Lighting Market are Acuity Brands, Inc., Signify Holdings BV, General Electric Company, DialightÊPLCÊ, OppleÊLighting, ASSIC Group, Eaton Corporation, OSRAM GmbH and Other

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Outdoor Lighting Due to Smart Development Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth

– In Mexico, even though the LED penetration is low for residential end-user, the governments are mainly focusing on outdoor lighting for reducing electricity consumption as well as greenhouse gas emission. According to the study by INEGI, the average penetration of LED in residential rooms is just 12% in the country.

– Recently, the government has initiated the project to replace all the streetlights in the Guadalajara city, half of the total 80,000 streetlights in the city across 200 districts along 100 roads. The project is reportedly self-financed with the energy savings it creates. The program is planned on a 10-year leasing contract valued at MXN 300 million (close to USD 19 million). With this program, the city is expected to create savings of over USD 500,000 per month.

– The Servicio Express Aeropuerto Carret on Monterrey-Laredo Highway in the country needed an energy-efficient lighting solution for the service stations parking lot and canopy that covers the pumping stations. The authority has mentioned that by replacing the old 23 inefficient metal halide flood and canopy fixtures with LED has enabled to save energy of 268,000 kWh and USD 32,160 in energy and maintenance.

Industrial Use of LED Lighting in Mexico is Expected to Grow Significantly

– With around 621 medical device manufacturing companies, Mexico is one of the largest exporters of medical devices to the United States, and parts of Latin America, known for its high quality. With export revenues going as high as USD 9 billion, in 2019, medical device manufacturers are having zero tariffs on imports and exports, under NAFTA. This makes Mexico a potential destination for setting up a UV-based medical device franchise, which is one of the highest growing fields of UV-LED light applications.

– Mexico has severe freshwater shortages, and the re-use of water is extensively practiced across the region. Considering this, UV-based consumer products like sterilizers and disinfectants are expected to gain importance over the forecast period considering that 80% are urban population, according to the World Bank. Additionally, the WHO has stated that the use of UV-based disinfectants is becoming prevalent in the country; hence, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are the most common reasons for death.

– Vendors offering LED solutions are expanding their presence in Mexico to support ongoing local demand. For instance, Aquionics, a part of the Halma Group, and a prominent UV-LED based disinfectant product manufacturer has strengthened its team in Mexico, anticipating the demand for industrial LED lighting.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355910/mexico-led-lighting-market-growth-trends-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=74

Highlights of the Mexico LED Lighting Market Report:

Detailed overview of Mexico LED Lighting Market

Market Changing Mexico LED Lighting market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Mexico LED Lighting market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Mexico LED Lighting Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, Mexico LED Lighting Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Mexico LED Lighting industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355910?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com