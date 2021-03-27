Mexico Laundry Appliances Market Business Outlook 2021| Koblenz Electrica, S.A. de C.V, Panasonic de Mexico S.A. de C.V

The Global Mexico Laundry Appliances Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Mexico Laundry Appliances Market are Mabe, SA de CV Av., LG Electronics, Whirlpool Mexico S.A. De C.v., Samsung Electronics (Samsung Sdi Mexico SA De Cv), Koblenz Electrica, S.A. de C.V, Panasonic de Mexico S.A. de C.V., AB Electrolux, BSH Hausgerate GmbH and Other

Key Market Trends

Increase in Imports of Washing Machines in Mexico

Washing machines are essential appliances and are one of the major appliances categories that are being used for people around the globe for washing and drying clothes. Varieties of washing machines are sold in Mexico’s market with different capacities, functioning, drying, water system light, and detergent control among other attributes. Prices in the market have become a function of the brand, model, and place of purchase.

There is a rise in imports of the washing machine in Mexico over the years due to the rising necessity of keeping clothes clean and free of odor, bacteria. Imports in the year 2019 rose by 1.9% year-on-year. China, the United States, and Vietnam are the major importers of the washing machines to Mexico with China having 40.4%, United States 19.6%, and Vietnam with a 12.5% market share.

Growth of Residential Laundry Appliances in Mexico

The residential sector is witnessing moe demand of the laundry appliances in Mexico’s market. Due to hectic lifestyles, consumers want to save on the time spent on washing and taking care of clothes and appliances. Young people who share their homes and dual-income family members who have a busier lifestyle are leading to the growth of residential laundry appliances in the market. Most of the time is spent by them in commuting, exercising, and working, hence to take care of laundry they require appliances that are expected to keep the demand for laundry appliances in the market. Dryers have lower penetration as compared to washing machines which can represent an opportunity for players in the market. However, growing laundry services and dry cleaning are increasing competition for residential sector appliances.

