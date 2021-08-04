Mexico files lawsuit against US arms manufacturers | free press

Mexico has filed lawsuits against some of the biggest names in the arms industry. The government accuses them of causing great suffering in Mexico through their negligence and illegal business practices.

Boston / Mexico City (dpa) – The Mexican government has sued several arms manufacturers and dealers in the United States over the use of weapons smuggled from the US by criminal groups in Mexico.

She filed a civil lawsuit in a US federal court in the city of Boston on Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at a news conference. Among the eleven companies mentioned are manufacturers such as Smith & Wesson and the Austrian Glock. Mexico is demanding compensation for the consequences of their negligent practices and increased controls, Ebrard said. He did not mention compensation.

More than two million firearms were smuggled into Mexico between 2009 and 2019, according to a report by the Mexican Ministry of Defense, mostly from the neighboring country. There they often end up in the hands of criminal groups. In Mexico, which is home to some 126 million people, the latest figures show an average of nearly 100 murders a day – in Germany there were 245 all last year. In addition, more than 90,000 people are said to have disappeared in the North. -American country.

Violence in Mexico has exploded since the state began militarily fighting the so-called drug war in late 2006. Today, there are numerous powerful drug cartels and other criminal groups, often affiliated with corrupt politicians and security forces. Most crimes are never solved.

The manufacturers’ argument that they were not responsible for whose hands their weapons ended up is false, Ebrard said. “They are even developing models that are aesthetically designed specifically for drug traffickers.”