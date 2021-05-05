Mexico Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market 2021 Global Outlook – Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, ABB Ltd

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Mexico Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Mexican factory automation and industrial controls market was valued at USD 1398.7 million in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Mexico Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market are Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Company, Omron Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Aspen Technology Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– Oct 2018, GE launched the next phase of Industrial Internet Control System (IICS). Built on the capabilities of its IICS, Intelligent Platforms introduced PAC Systems RX3i CPL410, the first-ever outcome optimizing open controller, remote monitoring as a service platform, both designed to harness the combined power of edge controls and analytics to deliver actionable intelligence across the industrial ecosystem.

Key Market Trends:

Robotics Segment to Hold Major Growth

Mexico is predominantly a production hub for car manufacturers and automotive parts suppliers that export to the United States, and increasingly to South America. At USD 2.45 trillion, Mexico is the fifteenth-largest global economy and home to 20 plus automotive assembly plants, including BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, Chrysler, and Nissan.

They are putting more pressure on the local plants to increase the quality, get better safety, get better throughput, which is driving automation and robotics.

The Mexican manufacturing industry has propelled and digitalized significantly in recent years to enhance productivity, primarily owing to the automotive sector in the country, which is the seventh-largest maker of motor vehicles in the world. It produced more than 4.1 million units in 2017 or about 4.2% of the global production of 95.3 million units.

Therefore, Mexico’s manufacturing and most prominently the automobile manufacturing sector has made the country one of Latin America’s powerhouses for innovation and technology.

In order to support the country’s growing manufacturing industry, the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) has launched A3 Mexico to support the proliferation of the manufacturing sector with robotics.

