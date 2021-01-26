Mexico Compound Feed Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Alltech, Cargill, Kent Nutrition Group, Land O’Lakes, Purina Animal Nutrition, Tyson Foods (broiler)

The Mexico Compound Feed Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Mexico compound feed market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. According to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the annual production value of animal feed manufacturing in the country has significantly increased by USD 4.1 billion in 2017. This growth is strongly driven by the growing pig, cattle, and poultry sector in the country. Poultry is the most developed animal feed livestock subsector in Mexico, driven by high demand for poultry meat and eggs. According to the Mexican feed industry, 40 million metric tons of feed were produced in 2018, about 55% of which was used by the poultry industry. For every million metric tons of chicken meat produced, 72.5% of the cost involved is from the feed. The animal feed is the crucial component in the production of eggs, with 63% of share in the cost of eggs.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Mexico Compound Feed Market: Alltech, Cargill, Kent Nutrition Group, Land O’Lakes, Purina Animal Nutrition, Tyson Foods (broiler), Smithfield Foods, Industrias Bachoco, and J.D. Heiskell & Co

Key Market Trends

Industrialization of Livestock Sector



The per capita consumption of red meat and poultry products has increased rapidly, as it is actively considered as an important source of nutrition/protein by the consumers under different demographics, thus, resulting in increased production of meat products. According to a survey conducted by OECD?FAO, meat production increased from 317.17 million metric tons in 2016 to 327 million metric tons in 2018.? In response to globalization and the rising demand for animal-sourced foods, the global livestock sector attained a strong growth in the past, in both developed and developing nations. For instance, according to FAO, from 2016 to 2018, the production of live chicken increased by approximately 4% (22,826,754 in 2016 to 23,707,134 in 2018) across the world.? This, in turn, has paved a significant opportunity for the manufacturers to use compound feed, in order to optimize their livestock production in a sustainable manner and meet the burgeoning demand from both the meat and dairy industries from different countries around the world.

Increased Consumption of Animal Protein

In developed countries, priority is given to convenience and variety, and most of the fish for human consumption are processed. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the demand for food will grow by 60% between 2010 and 2050. Furthermore, it also estimated that the production of animal proteins is projected to grow by around 1.7% per year, with meat production projected to rise by nearly 70%, aquaculture by 90%, and dairy by 55%. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the consumption of meat products in Mexico increases significantly year after year from 8.13 million metric tons in 2016 to 8.65 million metric tons in 2018. Based on the AllTech feed survey, Mexico as of 2019 has a total of 547 mills and is estimated to produce feeds of 36.2 million metric tons and the poultry segment accounts for the highest amount of feed produced.

