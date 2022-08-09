Mexico City Declared Police Abuse Over. Reports of Misconduct Kept Rising.
MEXICO CITY — Juan Carlos García Cortés was operating errands in Mexico Metropolis on his moped when a taxi reduce him off and two males jumped out. They shoved him within the again, threw a jacket over his head and started beating him.
Mr. García’s abductors weren’t street-level criminals — they had been members of Mexico Metropolis’s newly created elite police unit tasked with combating kidnapping and extortion, the very crimes inflicted on Mr. García.
After beating Mr. García, the officers threatened to cost him with murder if he didn’t pay them 50,000 pesos, about $2,500 {dollars}, in response to depositions from the García household and a proper criticism filed with the legal professional basic’s workplace. It was greater than he earned in eight months at a taco stand the place he labored.
Mexico has lengthy had main issues with corruption inside its police forces. Nevertheless, Mexico Metropolis’s formidable mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, a prime contender to succeed the nation’s president, made stamping out official corruption in her personal pressure a precedence.
In June 2020, simply over a yr and a half after taking workplace, she declared victory: “All of these practices involving torture, illegality, et cetera, have been completely eradicated,” Ms. Sheinbaum stated at a information convention.
But Mr. García’s ordeal occurred in 2021.
The episode is amongst hundreds of misconduct claims reported by Mexico Metropolis residents in opposition to the capital’s foremost police pressure in recent times, regardless of the mayor’s declaration. Even senior police officers say corruption hasn’t been eradicated from the pressure of greater than 81,000 officers. The numbers bear that out.
Interviews with present and former cops, authorities information and paperwork reviewed by The New York Instances involving unlawful arrests and abductions present that Ms. Sheinbaum’s police pressure has, in some methods, gotten worse since she took workplace.
As a substitute of curbing bodily abuse and false arrests, police and metropolis officers have turned a blind eye, present and former police officers say — usually leaving victims, lots of them poor, with little recourse after enduring violent human rights abuses.
Within the practically 4 years since Ms. Sheinbaum took workplace, the town’s human rights fee has obtained greater than 5,000 studies in opposition to the police categorized as acts of bodily hurt and violations of private liberty — incidents that embrace unlawful arrests, torture and demise threats.
There have been greater than 1,900 such studies simply in 2021, the very best quantity in a single yr since 2004, when the fee first began publicly categorizing the kinds of claims made in opposition to authorities workers.
Allegations of torture, in response to the fee, embrace electrical shocks, strangulation, simulated executions and sexual assault. Within the first six months of 2022, the fee fielded extra studies in contrast with the identical interval final yr.
The fee — led by an official elected by Mexico Metropolis’s Congress — critiques each report after which refers it to the related division for investigation. A police spokeswoman advised The Instances that since 2019, 477 officers have been dismissed for not upholding the pressure’s ideas or for failing a background test.
The rise in studies of misconduct might be an indication that residents have extra methods to report abuse than they did beneath the earlier mayoral administration, stated Pablo Vázquez Camacho, a deputy secretary of the town’s foremost police pressure.
“There may be larger alternative to file studies by residents,” he stated. “It’s doubtless that extra investigations are being opened as a result of we’re investigating extra.”
Mr. Vázquez, nonetheless, disagreed with Ms. Sheinbaum’s view that police corruption, together with extortion of residents, had ended. “It isn’t very sensible to say that it has been eradicated utterly,” he stated. “However we’re within the means of eradicating it.”
The spike in claims of police abuse may be tied to broader investigative and intelligence powers given to officers, beginning in 2019, to battle crime, in response to Miguel Garza, director of the Institute for Safety and Democracy, a Mexican analysis institute.
The principle pressure’s obligations had been expanded past patrolling streets to investigating crimes starting from drug trafficking to homicides, and included the creation of a activity pressure in 2019 centered on preventing extortion and kidnapping.
“There may be strain from commanders to ship outcomes,” stated Mr. Garza, a former Mexico Metropolis police commander. “What they’re searching for is to make sure persons are incarcerated and, to do this, at instances they could body an individual with medicine.”
The police abuses closely goal low-income residents who usually can not afford authorized illustration, in response to present and former cops.
“They aim these weak teams as a result of they consider they don’t have the data or the training to defend their rights,” stated a former Mexico Metropolis police officer, Jaime Ramón Bernal García, who was accused of disobeying an order and fired in 2014. He stated his dismissal got here after he had demanded higher labor situations for cops. He later based a nonprofit that promotes labor rights for regulation enforcement.
Nonetheless, Ms. Sheinbaum’s workplace reaffirmed the mayor’s achievements.
“All practices of torture and unlawful arrests have stopped occurring,” the mayor’s workplace advised The Instances in a press release in March. Final month, the workplace advised The Instances that the pressure had additionally bolstered its human rights coaching this yr to deal with conduct cited in the commonest circumstances of police misconduct.
“We wish residents to know that we’ll not allow nor tolerate these actions,” Ms. Sheinbaum’s workplace stated.
The mayor’s assertion that her administration has reformed Mexico Metropolis’s police displays a broader nationwide push to remodel the nation’s safety forces beneath Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as a way to root out authorities corruption.
Shortly after taking workplace in late 2018, Mr. López Obrador, dissolved the federal police and created a brand new pressure, the Nationwide Guard, that he stated could be “incorruptible.” (Human rights teams have accused the Nationwide Guard of the identical violent practices carried out by the Federal Police.)
Ms. Sheinbaum is matching Mr. López Obrador’s enthusiasm and empowering the Nationwide Guard on an area scale, as “a part of a method to bolster safety,” she has stated. At present, greater than 12,000 Nationwide Guard troops patrol Mexico Metropolis.
But the deep rot inside Mexico Metropolis’s foremost police pressure, the day-to-day enforcement arm within the capital, persists.
A presidential election in 2024 has maybe worsened the misconduct. The police are working to enhance safety and crack down on crime to bolster arrest statistics forward of Ms. Sheinbaum’s anticipated presidential run, stated analysts and a number of other cops. In some circumstances, harmless individuals have been arrested and compelled to admit to unsolved crimes, even when the circumstances are ultimately thrown out in court docket.
The misconduct in Mr. Garcia’s case will not be an exception.
In spring 2021, cops detained a person named Omar, 25, demanding that he confess to killing a lady in his neighborhood, in response to Omar’s testimony to the prosecutor, which was offered to The Instances by his lawyer. The lawyer requested that Omar’s final title not be used for worry of reprisal from the police.
When Omar refused, the officers took a plastic bag and coated his head, practically suffocating him, in response to Omar’s testimony. They then compelled him to admit to the homicide in a recorded video, he stated.
A Mexico Metropolis choose threw out the case, citing proof of torture.
Final yr, the town’s human rights fee printed a scathing report citing “a collection of patterns” of abuses, together with torture and arbitrary arrests, by the town police pressure and a smaller pressure beneath the Mexico Metropolis legal professional basic’s workplace.
The report highlighted circumstances of officers planting medicine on detainees, extorting residents for money whereas threatening to vanish them and breaking into properties with out arrest warrants and beating residents.
The fee really helpful that the Mexico Metropolis police chief, Omar García Harfuch, herald specialists to assist determine how the pressure was failing nationwide and worldwide arrest requirements. It additionally known as for the pressure to adjust to a nationwide arrest register meant to restrict torture and compelled disappearances by the hands of cops.
The director of the police pressure’s human rights division stated all of the suggestions put ahead by the fee had been within the means of being carried out — although the pandemic has created some delays.
Within the case of Mr. García, the taco stand employee, his assailants drove him to the Mexico Metropolis legal professional basic’s workplace after abducting him and parked exterior, in response to CCTV footage reviewed by The Instances.
Then somebody known as his spouse, Maria Karina Chia Pérez, demanding money for his launch and the possession paperwork for Mr. García’s moped, in response to the García household.
Ms. Chia known as everybody she knew however may solely give you half the cash.
When she couldn’t ship the bribe, the lads became uniforms after which marched Mr. García into the legal professional basic headquarters, in response to the surveillance footage.
Mr. García was charged with drug trafficking. The legal professional basic’s workplace didn’t reply to a request for remark.
The police report stated officers discovered Mr. García with a bag stuffed with cocaine and marijuana on the very time the surveillance footage confirmed he was being held within the taxi in entrance of the legal professional basic’s workplace.
After seven months in jail, Mr. Garcia pleaded responsible in change for his conditional launch. His son was born whereas he was imprisoned.
“It felt horrible, ” Mr. García stated of pleading responsible. “However however I felt higher as a result of I used to be going to have my freedom and will see my son.”
Now, Mr. García is making an attempt to pursue prison fees in opposition to the officers.
“I simply need justice to be executed,” Mr. García stated.