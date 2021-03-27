Mexico Aerospace Market Technology Advancements, Growth and Industry Outlook 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Mexico Aerospace Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Mexico Aerospace investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The aerospace industry in Mexico is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

The Mexico Aerospace market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Bombardier Inc., Safran, DAHER, Honeywell International Inc., GKN Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, GE Aviation, Eaton Corporation, Mexicana MRO Service Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

The aerospace industry in Mexico is highly fragmented due to the presence of several companies in Mexico. Currently, there are no local aircraft OEMs based in Mexico. However, there are several foreign players that manufacture, engineer, and design aircraft parts and components for commercial, military, and general aviation in the country. According to Federacin Mexicana de la Industria Aerospacial or FEMIA, Mexicos aerospace sector grew from 100 manufacturing firms and organizations in 2004 to more than 350 in 2019. Baja California, Queretaro, Sonora, Nuevo Leon, and Chihuahua are the Mexican states that are known for manufacturing in the aerospace sector. Queretaro is home to many companies in Mexico, which includes Bombardier, Safran, Aernnova, Meggitt, ITR, GE, and Airbus among others. With the availability of a skilled workforce comprising mainly of engineers graduating from the local and nearby universities, these companies are planning to increase their investments into the country to enhance their design and engineering capabilities.

Market Overview:

– The Mexican aerospace industry is experiencing excellent growth with significant foreign investment and job creation. Aerospace industrial exports from the country are increasing over the last 15 years, at a healthy growth rate of over 14% per annum.

– The favorable ecosystem for the manufacturing sector and the low production costs in the country are attracting investments from aerospace manufacturing firms, thereby driving the market growth. According to Federacin Mexicana de la Industria Aerospacial or FEMIA, Mexicos aerospace sector grew from 100 manufacturing firms and organizations in 2004 to more than 350 in 2019.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Aerospace Exports From Mexico

The aerospace manufacturing sector in Mexico is a top-performing sector and contributes significantly toward the overall growth of the Mexican economy. Currently, Mexico is the 14th largest aerospace supplier globally and is expected to enter the top 10 during the forecast period. Over the last 15 years, exports from aerospace manufacturing in Mexico grew with a healthy growth rate of over 14% per year on average. In 2019, the aerospace exports from Mexico grew by 10 percent over 2018. The advent of major aircraft OEMs and suppliers like General Electric, Airbus, Safran, Bombardier, and Latcore Group, among others into the country’s manufacturing sector, driven by the lower manufacturing costs in the country, has significantly contributed to the growth in exports from the country over the years. In 2019, about 80% of the production of the aerospace industry in Mexico was exported to the United States, while the rest of the exports are to countries like Canada, France, Germany, and other foreign nations. Aerospace manufacturing capabilities in Mexico range from engines and engine parts to fuselages, cargo doors, landing gear assemblies, avionics, and several other components that are now present in several aircraft models over the world. Thus the growing capabilities of the mexican aerospace manufacturing and the increasing exports of the country indicate a healthy environment for the growth of aerospace industry in Mexico.

