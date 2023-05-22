Mexican Official, Alejandro Encinas, Victim of Pegasus Spyware Attack

He’s a longtime buddy of the president, a detailed political ally for many years who’s now the federal government’s high human rights official.

And he has been spied on, repeatedly.

Alejandro Encinas, Mexico’s below secretary for human rights, was focused with Pegasus, the world’s most infamous spyware and adware, whereas investigating abuses by the nation’s army, in accordance with 4 individuals who spoke with him concerning the hack and an unbiased forensic evaluation that confirmed it.

Mexico has lengthy been shaken by spying scandals. However that is the primary confirmed case of such a senior member of an administration — not to mention somebody so near the president — being surveilled by Pegasus in additional than a decade of the spy software’s use within the nation.

The assaults on Mr. Encinas, which haven’t been reported beforehand, critically undercut President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s pledge to finish what he has referred to as the “unlawful” spying of the previous. They’re additionally a transparent signal of how freewheeling the surveillance in Mexico has turn into, when nobody, not even the president’s allies, seems to be off limits.