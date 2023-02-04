Mexican actor gets five years for fatal punch during road rage confrontation in Miami

Pablo Lyle, the Mexican telenovela star who fatally punched a person throughout a 2019 road-rage confrontation, was sentenced to 5 years in state jail on Friday.

Lyle, 36, was dealing with as much as 15 years in jail after he was convicted of manslaughter in October. He was caught on digicam throwing his fist at Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, at a Miami intersection in March 2019. Hernandez fell, cracked his head on the roadway and died on the hospital 4 days later.

The state, on the Hernandez household’s request, requested for Lyle to obtain 15 years in jail — the utmost sentence permitted for the cost. Protection attorneys urged the courtroom to condemn Lyle to a 12 months and a day, the advice in a probation officer’s report.

“This is likely one of the most tough determinations I’ve needed to make,” Choose Marisa Tinkler Mendez mentioned. “No one right here goes to be glad. No one right here goes to overlook the ache this has triggered.”

Legal professional Phillip Reizenstein locations his hand on Pablo Lyle’s shoulder because the sentence is learn by Choose Marisa Tinkler Mendez on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Along with the five-year sentence, Lyle obtained eight years of probation and 500 hours of group service. Prosecutors instructed the Miami Herald Lyle won’t get time served for the years he was beneath home arrest. Lyle’s attorneys mentioned they plan to attraction the sentence.

READ MORE: Mexican actor Pablo Lyle convicted of manslaughter in deadly road-rage case in Miami

Lyle, along with his wrists shackled, scanned the courtroom from his seat. He regarded calm, however his eyes instructed a unique story. They went from barely crimson to brimming with tears as the decision was introduced. It wasn’t the primary time that he wept in the course of the listening to.

Earlier than the sentencing, members of the family of each Lyle and Hernandez took the stand. Tears trickled down Lyle’s face as his family members — and people of the person he fatally struck — spoke about how the 2019 incident modified their lives.

Lyle’s household, every referencing his character and regret, begged Tinkler Mendez to spare him from years behind bars.

“Sadly, our households have been joined by this incident,” sister Silvia Lyle mentioned in Spanish. “Peace we’ll by no means discover with extra ache and vengeance.”

Story continues

However the Hernandez household remained agency. They needed Tinkler Mendez handy down the utmost sentence.

Lucas Delfino, sitting with different members of Pablo Lyle’s household, breaks down in courtroom Friday because the sentence was learn by Choose Marisa Tinkler Mendez.

“I do know it wasn’t [Lyle’s] intention to kill him, however something can occur in a second,” Hernandez’s fiancée Mercedes Arce mentioned in Spanish. “Each motion has a consequence.”

Lyle’s protection legal professional mentioned the actor repeatedly requested to apologize to the Hernandezes. Right now, he had the chance to take action for the primary time.

“I needed you to listen to it straight from my mouth,” he instructed the Hernandez household in Spanish. “With all my coronary heart, I’m very sorry.”

He then turned towards the choose once more.

“Mr. Hernandez misplaced his life due to one thing I did,” Lyle mentioned. “It haunts me after I go to mattress and it’s nonetheless there after I get up.”

On March 31, 2019, Lyle and his household had been heading to the airport after a 10-day trip. They had been in an SUV pushed by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, who bought off on the mistaken exit and minimize off Hernandez as he tried to get right into a left lane to make a U-turn.

Hernandez honked his horn, and when the automobiles stopped at a crimson gentle, he bought out and approached the SUV on the intersection of Northwest twenty seventh Avenue and 14th Road.

Delfino, too, hopped out of his automobile and the 2 argued earlier than it started rolling into the intersection as a result of it wasn’t in park. He then ran again to the SUV, whereas Lyle had gotten out to try to cease the automotive.

That’s when Lyle charged at Hernandez — who had walked again to his automotive — and delivered the deadly punch. An eyewitness instructed jurors that Hernandez raised his palms and pleaded for Lyle to not hit him.

After delivering the blow, Lyle and his household drove off. He was later detained at Miami Worldwide Airport.

Lyle’s protection attorneys forged Hernandez as an unhinged attacker who banged on the door and cursed, terrifying Lyle’s spouse and two kids. They examined Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Floor” self-defense legislation, arguing that Hernandez was a menace and will’ve been going to get a weapon in his automotive. One was by no means discovered.

The trial, which was broadly adopted throughout Florida and Latin America, additionally had ethnic undertones, with Lyle known as the “Mexican actor” and Hernandez the “Cuban.” It even mimicked a Spanish-language drama plot: a rich, good-looking son of privilege faces justice after killing a poor working man.