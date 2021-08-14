Metropolis Sydney tightens lockdown rules | free press

Australia has closed its borders since the spring of last year. Strict rules are in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In Sydney, the requirements are now being tightened again.

Sydney (AP) – The Australian metropolis of Sydney is tightening lockdown requirements amid rising corona numbers.

From Monday, residents of the entire Sydney region will only be allowed to stay within a radius of five kilometers from their home, for example to go shopping or play sports. The head of the regional government Gladys Berejiklian announced this on Saturday. So far it is ten kilometers. Sydney and large parts of the state of New South Wales have been in lockdown since the end of June.

Fines have also been increased: for violations of, for example, quarantine regulations, citizens can be asked to pay up to 5000 Australian dollars (about 3100 euros). The measures are intended to prevent the spread of the virus across the country. Population restrictions also apply in Melbourne and the capital Canberra.

On Saturday, New South Wales, the most populous state in which Sydney is located, reported 466 new infections in 24 hours – the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Most of the infections were in Sydney. Four deaths were recorded in connection with Covid-19.

Australia with its 25 million inhabitants has long been very successful in the fight against the pandemic due to extremely strict regulations. However, due to the spread of the delta variant, cases are now increasing. In total, about 38,000 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic. More than 940 people have died as a result of the virus. So far, about 15 million doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide. The national borders have been closed since March 2020.