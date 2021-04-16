Metro do Porto launches exhibition to pay homage to professionals at S. João Hospital

You can see the work of photographer Marcus Garcia until the end of May. It’s called “110 Pictures of a Fight”.

If you’re coming from Porto or driving around the city, don’t forget to get a ticket on the metro. There you will find a photo exhibition honoring the health professionals of S. João Hospital on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19.

It’s called “110 Portraits of a Struggle” and has 110 faces of the workers in this unit, from doctors and nurses to support staff, who make up a huge team. It is signed by Marcus Garcia.

Photos are available until the end of May in the Bolhão, Faria Guimarães, Aliados, Marquês and Combatentes stations.

The goal is now “to continue this feat by organizing a traveling exhibition and publishing a book in memory of the Portuguese,” says the author of the portraits on the “Porto” website.

There are 110 faces.