Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market 2021 Comprensive Insights – BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Dow, AkzoNobel NV,  Celanese Corporation

The Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC) is expected to expand, at a CAGR of around 3%, during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market are BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Dow, AkzoNobel NV, Celanese Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Plasticizers Segment to Dominate the Market

-In the construction industry, MIBC has major application in paints and surface coatings. Currently, the building and construction industry is a thriving industry in several emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and the South American region, which is expected to drive the usage of the MIBC market.

-The global construction market is anticipated to expand over 70% by 2030, resulting in an increase in the demand for methyl isobutyl carbinol.

-Moreover, refurbishment and upgrade of existing and mature buildings in countries, like the United States, may further drive the investment in the sector.

-For instance, according to the US Census Bureau, in 2018 the value of construction in the United States was around USD 1,293,256 million in construction. In 2018, the value of the residential sector was about USD 545,388 million and non-residential was about USD 747,868 million. This, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for MIBC.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

