Methyl ethyl ketone Market Size to Dominate Worldwide by 2022

Europe Methyl ethyl ketone Market revenue is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast timeframe. The region is heavily regulated, with product registration guidelines being very strict and relatively expensive.

MEK market price trend benefited from the global crude slump, however, expected recovery in 2017 along with regulatory pressure may challenge industry profitability. Growing importance for MEK peroxides as catalysts in polymerization of polyester resins and as a cleaning agent, varnish and paint remover will drive growth throughout the forecast timeframe.

Methyl ethyl ketone market exhibits a high degree of integration by major manufacturers across the value chain, where most of the producers are involved in the raw material production or has their own captive consumption.

Key insights from the report include:

Global Methyl ethyl ketone market size was USD 2.51 billion in 2014, with 4.8% CAGR growth expectations from 2015 to 2022.

Paint &coating applications will remain to be very attractive demand outlets for industry participants. However, companies may be under pressure from regulatory changes as governing agencies look to reduce VOC emissions via green solvents. Key segments include powder coatings, waterborne coatings, solvent borne technologies and specialty coatings.

MEK industry demand for adhesives is forecast to exceed 348 kilo tons by 2022.

APAC leads the regional demand, being the largest construction and infrastructure market in the world. The region is dominated by China and India methyl ethyl ketone market share, with total revenue of USD 1.35 billion in 2014.

U.S. MEK demand is primarily driven by its usage in paints &coatings, with emphasis concentrated on using sustainable technologies, green solvents are expected to outpace methyl ethyl ketone demand in the region.

ExxonMobil Chemical and Maruzen Petrochemical were the leading companies in the global Methyl ethyl ketone market share and accounted for over 35% of overall demand in 2014 collectively.

