Methyl Chloroform Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2029

Methyl Chloroform Market: Introduction

Methyl Chloroform is a type of synthetic chlorinated chemical compound which is widely used as an industrial solvent to dissolve other substances. Methyl chloroform is a colorless inflammable liquid chemical with sweet yet sharp odor, similar to chloroform. It is denser than water and slightly soluble in water while it can be miscible with many non-polar organic solvents.

Owing to better polarizability of chlorine atoms, it also acts as a good solvent for organic compounds, and that does not dissolve in hydrocarbons such as hexane.Methyl chloroform is used as degreasing agents to remove oil and grease from the industrial metal parts. It is also used as an additive and cleaning agents in various end-use industries such as paints and coatings, inks, and textile among others.

Moreover, methyl chloroform is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of vinylidene chloride while, it was formerly used as a fumigant in food and grains. It is an ingredient in consumer products such as glues, household cleaners, and aerosol sprays

Furthermore, methyl chloroform is also known as 1,1,1 –trichloroethane, methyl trichloromethane, trichloromethylmethane. It can be burn easily when it contacts a spark or flame. Methyl chloroform is also found in the water and soil, especially at hazardous waste sites. Methyl chloroform tendency to evaporate easily, the vapor form is found in the environment.

Methyl Chloroform Market: Dynamics

Globally, the consumption of chemical compound methyl chloroform is predominantly driven by the growing demand of industrial solvents and degreasing agents across the various end-use industry such as automotive, textile, electronics, and paints & coating industry, among others across the globe. Methyl Chloroform is widely used as a degreasing agent for removal of oil and grease from circuit boards and metals part in various industries.

Furthermore, various application of the methyl chloroform in several end-use industries such as chemical intermediate in the production of chemicals, an additive in inks and coatings, and fumigant agents in food and grains are also projected to boost the methyl chloroform market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the use of methyl chloroform as a standard cleaner for the photographic films are also anticipated to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, stringent local and state government regulation for methyl chloroform production including emissions of chlorinated solvents, and environmental related regulations. In the year 2002, the U.S. has banned on the production of methyl chloroform, owing to its hazardous effect on the ozone layer, while in 2005 again it started the production, but huge par is exporting outside the U.S. And, due to its hazardous effect on environment, it will be partially banned in many countries that is expected to hampering the methyl chloroform market in upcoming years.

Methyl Chloroform Market: Segmentation

The global Methyl Chloroform market can be segmented on the basis of Application, End-Use, and region.

On the basis of Application, the Methyl Chloroform market has been segmented as:

Industrial Degreaser

Extraction Agent

Chemical Intermediate

Cleaning Agent

Fumigant

Additive

Solvent

Thinner

On the basis of End-Use, the Methyl Chloroform market has been segmented as:

Pesticides

Adhesives

Paints and Coating

General Industry

Automotive

Food and Grains

Electronic Industry

Textile

Inks

Aircraft

Methyl Chloroform Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant market share in the global methyl chloroform market owing to growing demand of degreasing agents and industrial solvent across various end-use. In China and India, the electronics industry, automotive industry, among all other industry are grow significantly, which is anticipated to boost the demand of methyl chloroform during the forecast period.

Europe and North America are expected to witness of the moderate growth of the methyl chloroform market over the forecast period owing to growing electronics and paints & coatings industry. In North America, the huge part of the methyl chloroform is exporting. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are projected to witness of sustainable growth of methyl chloroform market during the forecast period.

Methyl Chloroform Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Methyl Chloroform market are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Merck KGaA

Solvay SA

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Kem One

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals

Meru Chem Private Limited

Shiva Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Services Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Shanghai Jinjinle Industry Co., Ltd.

Univar Solutions

Slack Chemical, Inc.

Polycracker Inc.

