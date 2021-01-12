Methyl Acrylate Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Continues to Expand Quickly Across the Global Key Player Profiles, Industry Opportunities and Investment Overview

Methyl Acrylate Market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the report: Arkema, LG Chem, BASF SE, Sibur, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solventis, Dow, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co.,Ltd, Nouryon, Jurong Chemical Group, SHANGDONG KAITAI PETROCHEMICAL Co. LTD, Merck KGaA, KH Chemicals, Zhejiang Kangde New Materials Co., Ltd among other.

Summary of the Report

Methyl acrylate market is expected to reach USD 508.67 million by 2027, registering this growth at a rate of 4.40% for the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. The global methyl acrylate market analyses the growth of this market which is being currently impacted due to the growth of the global food packaging industry caused by a shift of consumer lifestyles worldwide.

Methyl acrylate is utilized in a wide variety of production processes such as fiber, coatings, adhesives, sealants, detergents and even as plastic additives.

Brief Overview on Methyl Acrylate Market

Methyl acrylate is a type of organic chemical compound which is defined as the methyl ester of acrylic acid. This compound is generally present in a liquid form having a highly acrid odour in a colourless form. These compounds are utilized in a wide variety of production processes such as fiber, coatings, adhesives, sealants, detergents and even as plastic additives.

The growing demand for methyl acrylate from end-user such as automobile, construction, packaging and cosmetics industry is expected to drive the growth of the methyl acrylate market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing focus of methyl acrylate usage in surface coatings due to its flexibility of providing temperature variations in the curing process, while providing an excellent finish to the coatings, these factors in combination are inducing high levels of potential growth for the market.

Market Analysis, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2020. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Telepsychiatry Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year.

Report Parameter Description

The base year 2019

Forecast period 2020–2027

Methyl Acrylate Market measure Revenue in USD Million & CAGR for the amount 2020-2027

Market measure Revenue in USD Million & CAGR for the amount 2020-2027 Geographical coverage: Americas, APAC and EMEA

Top to bottom analysis include identification and research of the subsequent features:

Structure of the Methyl Acrylate Market

Market Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Key Questions answered within the Report:

What is that the size of the general Methyl Acrylate market and its segments?

market and its segments? What are the key segments and sub-segments within the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Methyl Acrylate market and the way they’re expected to impact the market?

market and the way they’re expected to impact the market? What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?

What is that the Methyl Acrylate market size at the regional and country-level?

market size at the regional and country-level? Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with regard to companies

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Methyl Acrylate market?

market? How does a specific company rank against its competitors with reference to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?

How financially strong are the key players in Methyl Acrylate market (revenue and margin of profit, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?

market (revenue and margin of profit, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)? What are the recent trends in Methyl Acrylate market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

