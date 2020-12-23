Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis , Clinical Trials and Results

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is an infection caused by Staphylococcus staph) bacteria, which are resistant to several antibiotics. The staph bacteria are naturally present in nose and on skin, but do not cause any harm. However, their uncontrolled multiplication leads to the onset of MRSA infection. Symptoms of MRSA infection depends on the area affected, ranging from mild to severe. Some of the commonly occurring symptoms include infection in bloodstream, surgical wounds, lungs, or urinary tract. Whereas, invasive medical devices, participating in sports requiring contact, living in crowded and non-sanitized surroundings, using intravenous drugs are some significant risk factors of the disease. The MRSA infection is caused by garden variety of Staphylococcus aureus, which is able to sustain in human body.

Moreover, the infection is contagious and are of two types: healthcare- associated MRSA (HA-MRSA), which is acquired from hospital or healthcare settings, often passed on through surgeries, artificial joints, and intravenous tubing; and community-associated MRSA (CA-MRSA), which is associated with infections transmitted through close personal contact with an affected person or through direct contact with an infected wound. CA-MRSA can start as painful boils.

According to the research, many drugs being developed for MRSA infection are administered intravenously. The advantage of this is that the entire administered dose reaches the systemic circulation immediately, which increases the bioavailability of drug. Administration of therapeutics for MRSA through intravenous route has shown promising results in clinical studies.