Methanol Market May See a Big Move | by Data Bridge Market Research

Some of the key players profiled in the study are SABIC; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; BASF SE; Atlantic Methanol; Methanex Corporation; China XLX Fertilizer Ltd.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS); Valero Marketing and Supply Company; Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited; BP p.l.c.; Clariant; Coogee; Enerkem; GNFC Limited; Haldor Topsoe A/S; Oberon Fuels; OCI NV are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Brief Outlook on Methanol Market

Methanol is used as a source or as a feedstock in the production of various other chemical components and products. Due to its characteristics of being similar to traditional fuel products with combustion, and availability it is being used as an alternative fuel in various transportation systems. It is known as wood alcohol because of its derivation from distillation of wood, but with advancements in technology a number of methods have been commercialized for its production.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of methanol as blended fuel in various transportation systems due to the concerns related to the environment; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Depletion of natural resources for usage as a fuel resulting in growth for various alternative products and solutions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

High cost of conversion of methane into liquids for the usage in different applications and end-user due to the lack of feasible and effective technology available are expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Methanol Market

By Feedstock Type Natural Gas Coal Others

By Derivatives Formaldehyde Acetic Acid Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Gasoline Blending Biodiesel Dimethyl Ether (DME) Tertiary Amyl Methyl Ether (TAME) Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Methanol-to-Olefins/Methanol-to-Propylene (MTO/MTP) Others

By End-Use Industry Construction Automotive Electrical & Electronics Pharmaceuticals Packaging Paints & Coatings Agriculture Others



The Methanol market report estimates 2018 – 2026 market development trends for Methanol industry. The report analyses some of the challenges that Methanol industry may have to face during the growth. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Furthermore, Methanol market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

