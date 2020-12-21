Methanol Market: In-Depth Analysis: How Market Will Grow In The Upcoming Period 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – SABIC; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; BASF SE

Market research analysis and insights covered in this Methanol Market marketing report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Significant parts of this market study incorporate essential research; benchmarking solutions, secondary research, organization profiles, focused knowledge and revealing, syndicated explore, information accumulation, information preparing and examination, overview structure, and study programming. To understand the market in depth, Methanol Market research report is the perfect solution.

Global Methanol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 83.30 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 130.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to overall growth of the automotive industry globally.

Methanol is used as a source or as a feedstock in the production of various other chemical components and products. Due to its characteristics of being similar to traditional fuel products with combustion, and availability it is being used as an alternative fuel in various transportation systems. It is known as wood alcohol because of its derivation from distillation of wood, but with advancements in technology a number of methods have been commercialized for its production.

Increasing adoption of methanol as blended fuel in various transportation systems due to the concerns related to the environment; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Depletion of natural resources for usage as a fuel resulting in growth for various alternative products and solutions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

High cost of conversion of methane into liquids for the usage in different applications and end-user due to the lack of feasible and effective technology available are expected to restrain the market growth

The countries covered in the Methanol Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Methanol manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: SABIC; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; BASF SE; Atlantic Methanol; Methanex Corporation; China XLX Fertilizer Ltd.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS); Valero Marketing and Supply Company; Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited; BP p.l.c.; Clariant; Coogee; Enerkem; GNFC Limited; Haldor Topsoe A/S; Oberon Fuels; OCI NV

