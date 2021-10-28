Meters from Lisbon and Porto, there will be live music on October 28th and 29th.

Metro from Lisbon and Porto will host concerts this Thursday and Friday

It is to stop and listen to the music.

NiTfm is no longer the only one making music in the Lisbon metro. On October 29, several underground stations in the capital will be filled with music. In Porto, the initiative takes place the day before, on the 28th.

“There’s Music at the End of the Tunnel – Mental Health Affects Everyone” is an event organized by the Directorate-General for Health’s National Mental Health Program to raise awareness of the importance of this issue, which, while society is increasingly addressing it, is still an art Taboo.

In Porto, the music is played at stations in São Bento, Bolhão and Casa da Música. Guest artists are the Choir Hospital de Magalhães Lemos, Edu Mundo, Marrokan ZÉ, Filipe Furtado, Nuno Melo, Viajante DHC, Rui Maio and Débora Papa. The performances take place simultaneously at all stops from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and finally from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Cais do Sodré, Marquês de Pombal and Alameda were the stations selected in Lisbon with musical performances by David Pessoa, RIOT, Death Disco Disaster, Fio à Meada, Sitah Faya x Spock, Cria e Afixa, Nando Nobre, AVAN Gra and Kra Z Microphone

In the Cais do Sodré, the music starts for the first time from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. At the Marquês de Pombal and Alameda train stations, it starts at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. However, these are only the first concerts of the day. You can expect performances at these three stations from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. at the Cais do Sodré and Alameda stations. The event “There is music at the end of the tunnel” ends at the Marquês de Pombal underground station from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

The aim of the initiative is to give people a break from the busy city life to experience a moment of connection with the art and culture that surrounds them.

