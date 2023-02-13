Metaphor’s Warzone 2 MX9 loadout is an overpowered sniper-support in Battle Royale

The gunsmith system of Name of Obligation: Warzone 2 permits gamers to tune their weapons in a wide range of methods to deal with the varied fight situations of Battle Royale matches.

Whereas the weapons within the SMG class of Warzone 2 are primarily used for close-range fight, there are a number of whose efficient injury vary extends to mid-range as properly. These specific picks, regardless of being non-meta weaponry, can act as very efficient sniper-support platforms within the fingers of expert gamers.

Warzone 2 professional streamer and content material creator Metaphor has advisable gamers to attempt the MX9 SMG as a sniper help as a result of its larger injury vary than others in its class.

Metaphor reveals the perfect sniper-support loadout for MX9 in Warzone 2

Metaphor is kind of the acclaimed content material creator within the Warzone 2 neighborhood. He has his personal YouTube channel the place he usually uploads movies of gameplay, loadout suggestions, professional suggestions, and much more.

In a single such current add, Metaphor showcased a loadout for the MX9 SMG and advisable gamers to make use of it as a sniper-support platform.

The MX9 of Warzone 2 is the SMG model of the STB 556 assault rifle and belongs to the Bruen bullpup platform of the title’s gunsmith system. It’s primarily a close-range weapon. Nevertheless, if a participant equips it with its longest barrel and muzzle attachment, which will increase bullet velocity, it transforms into a wonderful sniper help weapon with nice potential for mid-range fight.

The time-to-kill (TTK) worth of the gun can be on the larger finish among the many different SMGs, and having the ability to prolong that quick SMG TTK to mid-range permits this gun to behave as a sniper-support platform.

Metaphor’s sniper help loadout for MX9 in Warzone 2 (Picture by way of Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

In accordance with Metaphor, the perfect sniper-support construct for MX9 in Warzone 2 is as follows:

Muzzle – Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Barrel – 508mm Rear Guard

508mm Rear Guard Optics – Cronen Mini Professional

Cronen Mini Professional Journal – 32 Spherical Magazine

32 Spherical Magazine Rear Grip – Bruen Q900 Grip

The Singuard MKV is a superb muzzle attachment for the MX9 sniper-support loadout. It improves the injury vary, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness of the gun, permitting gamers to simply interact opponents in mid-range fight.

Being a suppressor-type attachment, it additionally muzzles the sound of gunfire and retains gamers from being pinged on the tac map. With a purpose to unlock it, players have to degree up the Vel 46 to tier 16.

The 508mm Rear Guard barrel additionally will increase the gun’s injury vary and bullet velocity. Mixed with the Singuard MKV suppressor, this barrel offers the damage-range enhance that’s wanted to attain the sniper-support configuration of the MX9.

Together with that, this barrel additionally boosts the hip-fire accuracy of the gun, permitting gamers to successfully interact enemies at shut vary with out having to go for aim-down-sights (ADS) POV. To unlock this attachment, they should attain degree 11 on the STB 556.

The Cronen Mini Professional is a really clear and exact blue dot sight in Warzone 2 and is efficient in each shut and mid-range fight. Reaching degree 7 on the Expedite 12 is required to unlock this scope. Nevertheless, the selection of optics is completely on the non-public preferrence of the gamers and they need to use whichever possibility they’re most comfy with.

The bottom configuration of the gun has solely 25 bullets in a single journal, which is unquestionably not sufficient to interact towards a number of enemies. As such, the 32 Spherical Magazine is unquestionably wanted for any efficient loadout for this weapon. Gamers can entry it when the MX9 reaches degree 2.

Many of the attachments used on this loadout include the con of elevated ADS time. Thus, the Bruen Q900 Grip is required to regain a number of the misplaced ADS pace in addition to enhance the sprint-to-fire tempo. With a purpose to get this attachment, gamers might want to degree up the MX9 to degree 13.

This concludes Metaphor’s advisable Warzone 2 sniper-support loadout for the MX9 SMG.



