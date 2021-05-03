Metal Zinc Market with Profiling Players Southern Copper Corp., KAZ Minerals PLC, China Minmetals, Zijin Mining Group, Cia. Minera Milpo S.A.A.

Metal Zinc Market Analysis 2021-2027

The statistical surveying report comprises of a detailed study of the Metal Zinc Market 2021 along with the industry trends, size, share, growth drivers, challenges, competitive analysis, and revenue. The report also includes an analysis on the overall market competition as well as the product portfolio of major players functioning in the market. To understand the competitive scenario of the market, an analysis of the Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included for the market.

Zinc is a bluish-white metal which is used to make other metals such as brass, or to cover other metals such as iron to stop a brown substance called rust from forming., The Metal Zinc market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

The main players covered by Southern Copper Corp., KAZ Minerals PLC, China Minmetals, Zijin Mining Group, Cia. Minera Milpo S.A.A., Vedanta Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Volcan Compa, Boliden AB, Sumitomo Corp., Goldcorp Inc., MMG Ltd., Lundin Mining Corp., Industrias Pe oles SAB de CV, National Iranian Lead & Zinc, Teck Resources Ltd., Ural Mining & Metallurgical Co, Nyrstar N.V., Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Korea Zinc, Votorantim Industrial S.A., BHP Billiton Group, Huludao Zinc Industry, Glencore Plc

Market segmentation by types: Zinc Ingot, Zinc Plate, Zinc Powder

Market segmentation by application: Transportation, Consumer Durables, Construction, Engineering

The first research analysts observed that the rapid growth of the Metal Zinc market in recent years during the forecast period is expected to open up potential prospects for the Metal Zinc manufacturers in the global market. The markets have been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geographic regions.

The report studies the dynamics of the industry including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, with Metal Zinc SWOT analyzes of the industry. This report segments the global Metal Zinc market on the basis of product type, application, and end-user segments. The report studies each of the segments and forecasts their growth. In this market report, relevant data gathered from regulatory authorities has been compiled to determine the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

What report does it produce?

– In-depth analysis of the parent market

– Significant changes in market dynamics

– Specificities of market segmentation

– Previous, ongoing and estimated market analysis in terms of volume and value

– Assessment of the evolution of industry positions

– Metal Zinc exploration of market shares

– Key strategies of large companies

– Emerging segments and regional markets

– Testimonials from companies to strengthen their presence in the market.

Table of Content

1 Metal Zinc Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Metal Zinc

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Metal Zinc industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metal Zinc Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Metal Zinc Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Metal Zinc Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Metal Zinc

4 Global Metal Zinc Market, by Type

4.1 Global Metal Zinc Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Metal Zinc Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5 Metal Zinc Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Metal Zinc Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Metal Zinc Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Metal Zinc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.2 North America Metal Zinc Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Metal Zinc Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Metal Zinc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8 Europe Metal Zinc Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Metal Zinc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9 Asia Pacific Metal Zinc Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Zinc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10 Middle East and Africa Metal Zinc Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Zinc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11 South America Metal Zinc Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Metal Zinc Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Metal Zinc Market Forecast

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Upon completion, it includes the methodical description of the various factors such as market growth and detailed information about the company revenue, growth, technological developments, production, and various other strategic developments.

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Metal Zinc Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe. Impact of COVID on supply/demand scenario, trade landscape & supply chain. How Metal Zinc market participants are preparing/strategizing to combat the impact? and How does the short-term & long-term scenario for the Metal Zinc Market looks like?

Thus, the Metal Zinc Market report is a valuable material for all the industry competitors and individuals with a keen interest in Metal Zinc Market research.